NBC's family drama "This Is Us" season 4 premiered Tuesday with a bunch of new characters and a giant leap in the future. As the Pearson family continues to expand, fans met Kate and Toby's grown-up son, a blind musician. He met his future wife Lucy.

This is probably the show's furthest time jump with Jack's story in "Strangers" playing about 15 to 20 years after the end of Rebecca's story. It is only one of the three new stories introduced in "This Is Us" season 4 premiere. All of these stories are going to impact the lives of Pearson family, sooner or later.

Another new character introduced is Cassidy, who is a soldier struggling with what appears to be dealing with marital issues due to her job keeping her away from her family. Next up was Malik, a teenage father trying to make a better life for his baby girl.

In an interview with Variety, series creator Dan Fogelman talked about the multiple new arrivals.

"All of these new characters had relationships to the Big Three and less so Jack and Rebecca," Fogelman told the publication. "So it felt like a good thing to anchor the show with the parents. It felt like it would also be enough of a roadmap for the audience where just when you're away from your characters too long, you get a lot of Milo and Mandy to keep us in our world while we're also expanding it," he added.

Meanwhile, the Big Three—Kate, Kevin and Randall—were not seen in the majority of "This Is Us" season 4 episode 1 titled "Strangers." But the creator promises, it won't be like this in the upcoming episodes. The second episode will allow the show to "re-centre "with the family.

"This is a starting point. The next three, four, five episodes are just wildly traditional episodes of the show," Fogelman revealed.

Moving forward, the seventh episode will be a "specialised" one that sheds light on Malik and Lucy's relationship. Meanwhile, Jack's condition and how the family raises a baby who cannot see will play a prominent part in the storyline of season 4.

Meanwhile, the show returns next week with episode 2 titled "The Pool: Part Two" wherein Beth and Randall struggle with their new life in Philadelphia. And back in the day, Jack and Rebecca take the trio to the pool.

"This Is Us" season 4 episode 2 airs Tuesday on NBC.