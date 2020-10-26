"This Is Us" season 5 is finally here. NBC's hit family drama starring Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown returns this week with a two-part premiere this Tuesday. Here are spoilers for episode 1 & 2 and everything we know so far about it.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "This Is Us" Season 5.]

"This Is Us" Season 4 concluded with a two-part finale whereby the Pearson clan comes together for little Jack's first birthday. The celebration turns into a massive showdown between Kevin and Randall where they exchange words that cannot be taken back. The spectacle ends with Randall storming off and Madison telling Kevin that she is pregnant with his babies.

When the show returns with an all-new season this week, fans will be treated to the two-part titled "Forty-Part One" and "Forty-Part Two." It kicks off the eighteen-episode season with a big celebration whereby the entire family comes together to celebrate Kevin, Kate, and Randall's 40th birthday. The reunion is expected to be dramatic and emotional as they relive the memories of the day they were born.

Meanwhile, an early sneak peek from "This Is Us" Season 5 revisits the massive showdown between the two brothers. It even teases the moment when Kate learns about Kevin and Madison's engagement and a "new chapter." Elsewhere, Randall shares his pain about not knowing what happened the day he was born and returns to Kevin's door possibly looking for reconciliation.

In addition, actor Hartley posted a two-minute scene from the season 5 premiere where he breaks the news about him and Madison expecting twins to Kate and Toby. The show is addressing current world issues related to the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement. Kevin can be seen wearing a mask and maintaining social distance from Kate and Toby as they share the happy news. In an emotional, joyous moment, the family can be seen pining for a hug but refrains from doing so.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, show creator Dan Fogelman revealed what's happening in "This Is Us" Season 5 premiere.

"Our show is going to be covering a lot of ground in our big two-part season premiere. It's fair to say that a lot of it will be difficult and bittersweet, but we always try to present a version of the world that leaves you some feeling of optimism or hope," he said.

Fogelman assures that they have worked hard to get it right. This single premiere is a "big one."

"This Is Us" season 5 Episode 1 and 2 air on Oct. 27 at 9:00 pm ET on NBC.