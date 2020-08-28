Fans of NBC family drama "This Is Us" must brace themselves as the premiere date for its highly anticipated season 5 is official now, alongside the network's fall schedule. The good news is there might be a slight delay in the schedule, but it won't be too much.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood came to complete shutdown. Several big productions were abruptly halted. However, with lockdown restrictions being gradually eased out, the film and television industry has come to life again.

Typically, premieres of the superhit shows take place in the fall season starting from September. However, things are seemingly changing a bit and most of the networks have opted to schedule their big previews in November.

According to TV Insider, "This Is Us" season 5 premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Fans may have to wait a bit longer than usual, but things are about to get exciting because the show opens with a two-hour premiere episode.

The last time we saw our favourite Primetime Emmy Award-winning show, things appeared pretty chaotic. With Rebecca making the big announcement about her clinical trial plans, there were two new characters introduced: a man named George and a woman named Hailey.

So, what is happening when the show returns with its fifth season?

Thanks to the series star Sterling K. Brown, who plays the role of Randall Person, the adopted son of Rebecca and Jack Pearson, there are a few hints about the upcoming storylines. Speaking with TV Line previously, the actor informed that the writers and producer Dan Fogleman might be considering to address two important themes inspired by the current scenario in the world: coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Movement.

"He doesn't want us to be too specific with regards to what we'll be seeing in Season 5. Number 1, there's thoughts that were percolating in the writers' room with regards to how and if to address the pandemic, right? And then over the past month/five weeks, there's been, you know, since Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor and then George Floyd and others who went out before, right, there's now like, "How do we address this, too?" And so they're still — not knowing when we'll be going back [into production] — wanting to reserve this space to say," the actor said at the time.

The actor reveals that it is with the "intention to reflect the world in which we live."

"This Is Us" season 5 will bring back the ensemble cast featuring Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Niles Fitch and more.