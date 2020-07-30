"This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman congratulated those who nabbed Emmy nominations and made a pun on those who did not in a tweet on Wednesday.

The list of 2020 Emmy nominees came out on Tuesday and Fogelman took to Twitter to congratulate cast members who made it to the list. He sent a shout out to Sterling Brown, who plays Randall Pearson in the NBC TV series, and to Ron Cephas Jones (William Hill) and Phylicia Rashad ( Carol Clarke).

The showrunner also congratulated the hairstyling team led by Michael Reitz and SiddKhoslaMusic + Taylor Goldsmith for their original song.

Fogelman, whose works include "Crazy, Stupid, Love" and "Life Itself," also joked about how the others who did not get nominated will react. He said they "will take it out on an emotional monologue" in "This Is Us" Season 5.

Those who did not nab 2020 Emmy nominations include "This Is Us" stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, who play married couple Rebecca and Jack Pearson in the show. Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby Damon, did not get nominated either. All three actors were nominated in 2019.

According to TV Line, the "Heroes" alum always made it to the list of Emmy nominees every season of the show except for this year. Ventimiglia, Sullivan, and Moore have yet to react to the nominations, although the latter has a reason to be happy since her husband, Goldsmith, is on the list.

Brown nabbed two 2020 Emmy nominations. One for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in "This Is Us" and the other for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3." Meanwhile, Cephas and Rashad were nominated in the Guest Actor and Actress in a Drama Series categories, respectively.

Reitz and his team, on the other hand, were named in the Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling race for their work on the "This Is Us" Season 4 finale, "Strangers: Part Two." Siddhartha Khosla and Taylor Goldsmith received recognition for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics with their work on "Memorized."

"This Is Us" Season 5 is likely to arrive in September 2020. The show is set to air until Season 6.