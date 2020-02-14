Over the year, Sony and Microsoft have been competing not only on the console sales front but with limited-edition versions of the game systems. The PlayStation lineup has a great track record when it comes to unique edition units in the past. However, there are also notable tie-ups featuring the Xbox One X which quickly became a prize for collectors. One such item is the upcoming collaboration with Air Jordan to celebrate the National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Weekend 2020.

While the NBA is still reeling from the untimely death of retired Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, it has no plans to cancel the annual celebration of all things basketball. Just like the NFL Super Bowl, this event is where companies choose to advertise new products and services. Microsoft is teaming up with Air Jordan yet again for an exclusive version of the Xbox One X, which is unfortunately not for sale.

A report from Kotaku recalls that around the same month in 2018, the sports apparel brand likewise partnered with Microsoft to promote the Air Jordan 3 and its three colourways. There were three Xbox One X units that could only be won via a contest on Twitter. It appears both companies are at it again this year to endorse the Air Jordan 3 Retro U, which launches this weekend.

While the sneakers are available for purchase albeit in limited numbers, the console can only be won via a special competition much like the ones before it. The game system is decked in a red and black colourway with the Jumpman logo prominently printed on the top section of the enclosure.

Additionally, the Xbox One X unit is accompanied by two controllers with a custom red finish that matches the console. Both gamepads also sport the iconic brand logo of the shoes on the lower right grip. Finally, sneakerheads will immediately notice that the crimson coat sports the familiar elephant print as well. The mechanics to join the competition require those interested to retweet the announcement posted by Microsoft's Xbox account. The Air Jordan 3 Retro U x Xbox One X giveaway ends on Thursday, Feb. 27.