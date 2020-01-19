Thomas Markle has come down heavily on his daughter Meghan Markle after her royal exit. He slammed Meghan and Prince Harry for turning the royal family into a Walmart with a crown. He also said that she isn't the girl he has raised.

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle is heartbroken at the moment due to the royal exit of his daughter and Prince Harry as senior members of the British royal family. "This is not the girl I raised," he said distressed about Megxit. The retired Hollywood lighting director believed that the couple has "let down" the royal family.

The 75-year-old senior Markle branded Harry and Meghan "embarrassing" in a TV documentary that is set to air soon, The Sun reports. The 90-minute documentary Channel 5 documentary is titled, "Thomas Markle: My Story". It explores the background to what it calls his 'complicated' relationship with his daughter and their dramatic fallout in the run-up to her royal wedding in May 2018.

"When they got married they took on an obligation, and the obligation is to be part of the Royals and to represent the Royals. And it would be foolish for them not to. This is one of the greatest long-living institutions ever. They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, making it shabby... they shouldn't be doing this," he said.

He added that every girl dreams to become a princess and his daughter "got that and now she's tossing that away... it looks like she's tossing that away for money." Speaking about the renovation at Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage he said: "Apparently $3 million and a 26-room home isn't enough for them... it is kind of embarrassing to me."

Speaking about the royal family Markle Senior said that the couple "are turning it [the Royal Family] into a Walmart with a crown on." Meghan's half-brother Tom Markle, 53, says that his dad longs to place a photo of himself with his daughter, Harry and grandson baby Archie on to a special picture wall at his home in Mexico.

"If he can do that he will die a happy man," Tom said. He added: "She's pretending we don't exist but it's strange and selfish."

Last week it was revealed that Thomas Markle could be the star witness in a legal suit with Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is suing a UK publication for privacy and copyright over a letter it published that she had written to her father in 2018.

At the end he also warned Harry not to end up like Meghan's exes.

Queen Elizabeth II released a statement on Saturday about the future for Harry and Meghan. "I am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life," she said.