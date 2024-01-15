Thousands of mental health patients in England are being readmitted within a month of their initial discharge, highlighting significant challenges within the country's mental health care system.

The alarming surge in readmissions has alarmed health professionals, and policymakers, as concerns about poor care, bed shortages and increased risk of suicide were raised.

According to experts, premature discharge can be distressing, hinder a patient's potential for complete recovery and prove "disastrous" for their overall health.

Data released by mental health trusts within the NHS in England indicates that nearly 5,000 individuals, encompassing both children and adults, experienced readmission to mental health facilities within one month of their initial discharge last year.

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, a Labour MP, described the data she acquired through freedom of information laws as "alarming".

She emphasised that the findings highlight a concerning lack of sufficient support for patients, indicating that many are not receiving the necessary assistance for their recovery journey.

Experts attribute the surge in readmissions to a combination of factors, including insufficient community support, limited access to follow-up care and a shortage of mental health resources.

Patients discharged from mental health facilities often face challenges in transitioning back to their communities due to a lack of structured support systems, exacerbating their vulnerability and increasing the likelihood of relapse.

A total of 3,381 patients were readmitted within 30 days of their discharge from 35 out of the 54 specialist mental trusts in England during the 2022-23 period.

In the same period, 1,972 people were readmitted within a week of discharge by 36 trusts, a scenario acknowledged by NHS mental health services as something that should never occur.

Extending these figures to all 54 care providers indicates an estimated 2,794 people returned as inpatients within seven days, based on the research conducted by the MP.

Expressing her concern, Allin-Khan said: "With record waiting lists and a shortage of mental health beds, it is alarming that many patients are being discharged only to be readmitted within days. Every patient expects to receive full and appropriate mental health support, so it is concerning that, in many cases, patients are being discharged prematurely."

She emphasised the potentially disastrous impact of premature discharge, citing its ability to impede progress towards full recovery and ultimately cause further harm to a patient's mental health.

While the figures indicate a decline in both seven- and 30-day readmissions, confirmed seven-day readmissions decreased from 2,336 in 2017-18 and confirmed 30-day readmissions were down from 4,338 over the same period.

Despite this decline, the ongoing challenge of premature discharges and subsequent readmissions underscores the need for continued efforts to address and improve mental health care services in England.

The shortage of mental health professionals, especially in community settings, has been identified as a significant contributing factor to the escalating crisis.

The demand for mental health services has outstripped the available resources, leading to overburdened staff and reduced capacity for timely follow-up care.

The issue is not confined to a particular demographic or region, as the data reveals a nationwide challenge.

Urban areas are facing heightened pressures on mental health services, with overcrowded facilities and stretched resources.

However, rural communities are not exempt from the crisis, with limited access to specialised care exacerbating the challenges faced by those struggling with mental health issues.

In light of these developments, mental health organisations are calling for increased funding, improved training for mental health professionals and a comprehensive review of existing policies to identify gaps and areas for improvement.

The collective aim is to create a more resilient mental health care system that provides ongoing support for individuals long after they leave the confines of a hospital setting.

A spokesperson of NHS England said: "NHS mental health teams work to discharge patients at the appropriate time, and under the NHS long-term plan we are increasing funding for mental health services by £2.3bn a year."