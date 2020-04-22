The first season of the Netflix series ended with more questions than answers with lots of room for improvement in "Locke & Key" Season 2.

[Spoilers below]

Season 1 gave fans three things to look forward to in the sequel, with the first being the aftermath of Ellie's "disappearance." The Savini Squad and the Locke siblings had no idea that they had pushed Ellie through the Omega Door because she physically resembled Dodge.

It turned out that Dodge had used the Identity Key to make Ellie look like her and she, in turn, changed into Gabe. Gabe was Dodge all along and no one suspected him to be evil.

"Locke & Key" Season 2 needs to figure out a way for the Locke siblings to realise that they pushed Ellie through the door and not Dodge. From there, they must find a way to bring her back. This would probably require the use of another magical key or the Anywhere Key if they could get it from Dodge.

Then, there is the matter of Eden becoming a demon after she got hit by the blue lights coming out of the Omega Door. The instalment would have to explain what those blue sparks are all about and if they are magical too, in a sense.

According to Hypable, the blue bullets look like molten metal which could be turned into magical keys. The lights may be demons too, which could answer why the keys whisper and why anyone who gets hit by them turns evil.

Moreover, "Locke & Key" Season 2 now has two demons that need defeating. Dodge was already challenge enough for the Locke siblings. It would be interesting to see how they can handle Dodge/Gabe and Eden as a demon pair.

The Locke siblings may not notice the changes in Eden's behaviour at first. After all, they are not that close to her. Perhaps Jackie will notice right away because they are best friends.

The first season is a fun watch with the introduction of the magical keys. But it could improve on the dialogues, where some came out unnecessary and reportedly "a bit stilted." "Locke & Key" Season 2 could do better and go bigger, especially with the promised addition of more magical keys.