Thue Rasmussen took to social media on Wednesday to announce his exit as Eskel amid filming for "The Witcher" Season 2 because of some scheduling issues.

The actor did not go into detail about the reason for his premature departure. He only mentioned "rescheduling conflicts."

"Sadly, due to the rescheduling because of COVID-19, I will not be portraying Eskel in The Witcher. It's heartbreaking, of course, but I mostly feel happy and grateful for the days I got to spend on set earlier this year," Rasmussen wrote on Twitter.

Talking about his time on the set of the Netflix series, the actor shared that "everyone was extremely engaged and passionate about the project" and called the experience "truly inspiring."

The 34-year-old "Grow" actor sent his "heartfelt thank you to all the fans" who wrote him "lovely, encouraging messages." He also wished "everyone on the show best of luck with the rest of the production." Rasmussen shared his firm belief that "The Witcher" Season 2 "will be absolutely amazing" and that now he gets to watch it "as a fanboy instead of a Witcher."

The show will feature the Witcher fortress of Kaer Morhen where Ciri (Freya Allan) and Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) will end up at the start of the season. Eskel will naturally be there along with the other monster hunters.

According to Redanian Intelligence, Rasmussen may have only shot a few scenes in the first episodes given that production has already moved on to Episode 3. It is likely that his exit is old news and that another actor already took his place for Episode 2. If not, then perhaps the actor may have only filmed two episodes prior to his exit.

There are two likely candidates who can replace the actor as Eskel in "The Witcher" Season 2. First is Basil Eidenbenz, who was first rumoured to portray another Witcher. The Polish actor may be younger than Rasmussen but they share similar height and build. He has also appeared in several movies.

Another Eskel candidate is "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" star Craig McGinlay, who recently praised "The Witcher" and Cavill's fight scenes on the show. He also shared some photos from Scotland, where Season 2 will also film some scenes.