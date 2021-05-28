Tiger Woods made no comment when asked about his hopes of playing competitive golf again after his single-car crash in February. The 15-time major winner suffered multiple fractures to his right leg and is currently undergoing rehabilitation at his home in Jupiter, Florida.

The American golfer is no stranger to being injured having undergone more than a few surgeries during his illustrious career. He admitted that the rehab process was easy to understand but has never experienced pain like this before.

"This has been an entirely different animal," Woods told Golf Digest about the post-crash injuries. "I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced."

Woods required immediate surgery after fracturing both his tibia and fibula bones in his right leg. After spending a considerable amount of time in hospital, the golfer was allowed to return home to continue his recovery process. It remains unclear if Woods will require additional procedures to aid his recovery or if he will regain full mobility in his leg.

The 45-year-old was absolutely not interested in talking about anything to do with his return to the golf course. He made it clear that he was purely focused on his rehabilitation with his number one goal being able to walk again without any support.

"My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time," Woods said.

At the time of the crash, Woods was recovering from a microdiscectomy procedure he underwent in December. It was his fifth back operation overall and the first since the spinal-fusion surgery he underwent in 2017. He has also had multiple surgeries on his left knee.

Woods has received tremendous support from within and outside golf during his rehabilitation process with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas visiting him at his home. Rickie Fowler, who didn't qualify for the 2021 Masters in April, said that he watched the first round of the event with Woods at his home in Florida.

"It's been incredible,'' Woods said. "I have had so much support from people both inside and outside of golf, which means so much to me and has helped me tremendously.''