James Corden is facing a racism controversy after describing Asian delicacies used on the "Spill Your Guts" segment of "The Late Late Show" as "horrific." There is even a petition asking him to apologise for being culturally insensitive.

It all started on June 7, when Filipino-Chinese Kim Saira posted a video on TikTok of a 2016 episode from the segment that featured pig's blood, balut, and century egg, to name a few. In the clip, guest Jimmy Kimmel said the food "all looks terrible" to which Corden replied, "It's really disgusting. It's horrific." She thought the segment was "racist af" and made her thoughts known via a Change.org petition.

Here's @jimmykimmel and myself doing Spill or Fill your guts! https://t.co/Yth1APuVvf — James Corden (@JKCorden) September 16, 2016

"In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism. So many Asian Americans are consistently bullied and mocked for their native foods, and this segment amplifies and encourages it," she wrote.

"Content like this continually perpetuates and encourages harm and racism against Asian Americans in our daily lives," Saira continued, as she stated her conditions that either the segment be removed or the food changed. She also asked Corden for accountability and to apologise to the Asian American community for the harm his segment could cause.

On June 16, Corden went on "The Howard Stern Show" to announce his plans to change the food used in "Spill Your Guts." He said he would use fattening or diet-destroying food and referenced the cheeseburger-covered pizza he gave to Anna Wintour.

"We heard that story, and the next time we do that bit we absolutely won't involve or use any of those foods. As you said at the start, our show is a show about joy and light and love, we don't want to make a show to upset anybody," Corden acknowledged.

Saira, however, said Corden did not take accountability and did not apologise, as she asked on her petition. She told Insider, "The reason why I was really specific about that was that I think that it is imperative for his hundreds of thousands of viewers to understand the harm that mocking these foods, rooted in Asian cultures, has on Asian people who still eat them."

Corden's "non-apology" prompted Saira and other members of the Asian American community to stage a protest outside the CBS Studio where "The Late Late Show" is filmed. More than 60 people reportedly showed up.