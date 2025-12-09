The relentless scrutiny surrounding the romance between Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner has intensified following claims from an Instagram model who alleges she maintained a private relationship with the actor for several years.

The narrative, shared by model Sarah Tena, paints a complex picture of the actor's private life, suggesting a long-term connection that originated via social media direct messages during the pandemic.

The Origin Story

Sarah Tena took to social media to claim she was in a relationship or hook-up arrangement with Chalamet that stretched from 2020 right through to 2023. Her story began, as many modern romances do, with a simple direct message sent during the peak of the pandemic.

When quizzed by a commenter on how she met the actor—who recently starred in Marty Supreme—Tena replied that she slid into his DMs via her Spanish account, @azul_hermosa, originally writing to compliment his 'performance in The King.'

The relationship blossomed from that virtual starting point, she shared, insisting that he was a genuinely good person. When asked if Chalamet was a good human, Sarah Tena was effusive in her praise: 'He's very chill and fun also big :)'.

Despite the positive memories, Tena conceded that she had not spoken to Chalamet in 'a couple of years' and explained why the relationship had fizzled out. 'He got into "relationship" and I'm now with someone so we just drifted apart,' she clarified, suggesting the split was mutual and amicable, coinciding with Chalamet beginning his current high-profile romance.

Did Timothée Chalamet Cheat On Kylie Jenner?

The specific dates provided by Tena have become the focal point of online debate. An anonymous X user, sharing screenshots of Sarah Tena's claims, immediately jumped to the conclusion that Chalamet had cheated on Kylie Jenner, alleging an overlap between his two relationships.

Although the X user also shared screenshots of a text exchange between Chalamet and Sarah Tena, these messages proved only the existence of their past relationship and failed to confirm the damaging allegation of infidelity.

For every critic of Timothée Chalamet on social media, there is a vocal defender, and his fans were quick to point out the crucial flaw in the cheating narrative: Sarah Tena's own account. She specifically stated that they 'just drifted apart' because 'He got into "relationship" and I'm now with someone,' directly contradicting the claim that the two overlaps occurred.

Status of the High-Profile Romance

The drama comes at a delicate time for the Dune star and the beauty mogul. Recent whispers suggested the couple were struggling, intensified by a Daily Mail report citing an insider who revealed that Chalamet had 'broken up with Kylie.'

The source suggested a pattern of behaviour, adding: 'This has happened before – but she talked him into getting back together. She is crazy about him, so that could well happen again.' These rumours gained traction when Chalamet was conspicuously absent from Kris Jenner's lavish 70th birthday celebration.

However, sources close to the couple have firmly countered the narrative of trouble, insisting they are 'still going strong.' An insider told People that Chalamet even spent Thanksgiving with Kylie Jenner before travelling back to Europe to resume filming commitments. Their current relationship status was seemingly solidified when they recently made a public appearance together at the premiere of Chalamet's latest film, Marty Supreme.

Timothee Chalamet was sleeping with a girl named Sarah at the same time he was sleeping w/ Kylie Jenner in 2023 but her fans swear he’s not a cheater and he treats her better than Travis Scott ever has 😂 He dumped Sarah when he saw the luxury of sleeping with a billionaire pic.twitter.com/YO4XXhRkqZ — Shanna (@SunnyizFunny) December 8, 2025

Why Timothée Chalamet Is Keeping His Love Life Private

The constant scrutiny is perhaps why Timothée Chalamet has adopted a staunchly private stance on his romantic affairs. In a recent interview with Vogue, the 28-year-old was unusually forthcoming about his future, sharing that settling down and having children 'could be on the radar.'

Yet, when pressed on his current relationship status, he simply refused to comment, stating: 'And I don't say that with any fear, I just don't have anything to say.'

The Ex-Girlfriend's Blessing: Another Star Defends Timothée Chalamet

Adding further context to Chalamet's history of amicable exes, actress Eiza González was also drawn into the discussion online. Chalamet and González were briefly linked in 2020, prior to his alleged long-term arrangement with Sarah Tena.

Far from showing any bitterness, González offered a glowing endorsement of her former partner. When Cosmopolitan asked her about the gesture, she offered nothing but warmth and encouragement for her ex.

'They look so cute together. They look so in love and so cute, and I'm obsessed with them, and I love Timmy,' she said. She went on to call him 'the most talented, sweetest boy,' adding, 'And I'm so proud to see him thriving and doing great in his career. We're just good friends. I have nothing but amazing things to say about him.'