A new international celebrity romance is reportedly brewing, blending the star power of two global entertainment capitals. For months, the Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes has managed to skillfully side-step one dating rumour after another, but recent sightings suggest he may have finally found his next muse.

And this potential partner is no stranger to the spotlight, having previously been linked to one of football's most celebrated names, Neymar Jr.

The woman in question is the stunning Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine. According to the latest reports and public sightings across South America, Mendes and Marquezine were recently spotted spending time together in her home country.

The pair were photographed at a cinema in Rio de Janeiro, walking side-by-side, and relaxing on a rooftop. For fans who follow the pop star's love life, the turn of events has been met with enthusiasm, as they applaud the singer for pursuing a 'real baddie', as one social media user put it.

Bruna Marquezine: The Brazilian Superstar Taking on Hollywood and DC

Born Bruna Reis Maia in Duque de Caxias, on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, the actress later adopted the surname 'Marquezine' as a tribute to her paternal grandmother, according to local media reports.

From an early age, Marquezine demonstrated a passion for acting, which her mother, Neide, always supported. Her first professional experience in front of a camera came when she was just five years old, starring in a television commercial, before making her official television debut as one of the children interviewers on the variety show Gente Inocente.

Marquezine quickly became a fixture in the Brazilian entertainment scene, starring in her numerous telenovelas and winning a handful of awards.

However, her biggest role yet and the one that cemented her international status was in the DC Universe's superhero blockbuster, Blue Beetle. She played Jenny Kord, the love interest of Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes.

Talking about the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Marquezine expressed a heartfelt appreciation for her co-star, calling him the best part of the job: 'Xolo, if I had to choose the best part...I would still say it was you.'

Aside from film and television, Marquezine has appeared in multiple music videos, including Tiago Iorc's 'Amei Te Ver'. She also hosted the MTV MIAW Awards Brazil in 2020.

A Complex Romantic History

The rumours surrounding Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were significantly amplified after a highly publicised sighting in São Paulo, where the pair attended Dua Lipa's concert.

In one photo from the event, Mendes was seen leaning in close to the actress, attempting to talk to her over the loud music. In another, Marquezine was pictured laughing gleefully at something he had said. Social media commentary was full of fans joking about how the singer clearly 'has a type', especially after his tumultuous relationship with fellow singer Camila Cabello.

High-Profile Relationships

Marquezine's most notable prior relationship was with professional footballer Neymar Jr. The pair were in an on-again, off-again romance for several years, which began in 2012 and came to a definitive end in 2018.

Marquezine confirmed the split during a gala event in her home country, stating, 'It was a decision that came from him, but there is a lot of respect, a lot of love, for him and for everything that we have lived for'.

Speculation Surrounding João Guilherme

Before the Mendes rumours, Marquezine was linked to Brazilian actor and singer João Guilherme. In August 2024, the relationship seemed to be confirmed when Guilherme posted an adorable birthday wish for the Blue Beetle star on her 29th birthday.

He wrote: 'How lucky I am to have you close, to have my life illuminated by your smile'.

While Guilherme was referred to as Marquezine's 'ex-girlfriend' by one outlet after he reportedly unfollowed her on TikTok, the two were spotted shopping together in late October 2024.

Previous Links to Helena Gualinga

As romance rumours between Mendes and Marquezine spread like wildfire, fans also wondered about his previous rumoured fling with Ecuadorian human rights activist, Helena Gualinga.

The two were linked earlier in 2024 after being spotted spending time together in Peru. Mendes even shared an Instagram post about his trip, captioning it, 'Feeling like a lucky boy these days', prompting quick speculation that the activist was the one making him feel 'lucky'.

Neither Mendes nor Gualinga ever officially confirmed the status of their relationship. With Bruna Marquezine now firmly in the picture, could she and Shawn Mendes become showbiz's newest 'it' couple? Only time will tell.