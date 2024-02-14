Tom Cruise is known to be in a relationship with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova and has been spending nights at her £10million London apartment in Knightsbridge.

According to sources for the Daily Mail, the 61-year-old "Mission Impossible" star has been spending more time with the 36-year-old divorcee and mother of two. They were recently at London's Air Ambulance Charity gala held at Raffles Hotel on Feb. 7, where Prince William was a guest of honour.

Fancy seeing you here, @TomCruise! 🚁 pic.twitter.com/JGYspIz2Eo — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 7, 2024

They arrived at the event separately but an insider claimed that they are now officially a couple saying, "It's well known within Elsina's circle that she and Tom are now an item".

The source said Cruise and Khayrova have "grown very close over the past few weeks but take a lot of care not to be photographed together because they want to maintain their privacy".

"Tom has been staying the night at Elsina's apartment, which as you can imagine, is a very beautiful place. They enjoy hanging out together and despite their wealth, do a lot of the things that normal couples do," the insider shared, adding that they have also gone out on private dates at a number of exclusive restaurants in London and have enjoyed strolls through Hyde Park while in disguise.

The pair was first romantically linked last year in December when they were spotted canoodling at a party in Mayfair. An eyewitness said: "They were inseparable, clearly a couple. He seemed to be besotted with her."

Despite the sources, Cruise and Khayrova have yet to confirm if they are in a relationship. The Russian model, who is of British citizenship, was previously married for 11 years to Russian tycoon Dmitry Tsvetkov, 43. They share two children, a son and a daughter.

Tsvetkov has since commented on rumours romantically linking his ex-wife to the Hollywood actor. He warned the "Top Gun" star about her expensive taste and penchant for the finer things in life.

Tsvetkov shared that he had spent £10million on clothes and another £2million on handbags for Khayrova during their marriage. He also said that their three-year divorce battle cost him a whopping £150 million.

"Irrespective of whoever she's with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious taste. Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open," he said. But he added that he is happy for Khayrova and wishes her all the best.