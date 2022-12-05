Tom Cruise has no intention of shooting down his hard-won relationship with the palace by befriending the outcast Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, a new report claimed.

Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest issue, that Tom Cruise has cosied up to Britain's royal family and he does not want to destroy their harmonious friendship with them. An unnamed insider said, "Tom has followed Harry and Meghan's saga very closely and is shocked by it all."

The same informant claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's TV tell-all, nonstop clout-chasing and attacks on the British monarchy had rubbed Tom Cruise the wrong way. The tipster shared, "He used to be a big fan of theirs, Meghan's in particular, and even considered getting her involved in one of his movies."

It added that when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first fled to the U.K. to put down roots in California, Tom Cruise was excited about the possibility of working with the former "Suits" actress. However, since he has grown chummy with Prince William and Kate Middleton, any chance of him casting Meghan is "off the table!"

Tattlers dished Tom Cruise's loyalty was on full display in May when he escorted Kate Middleton and Prince William to the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" in London, with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry nowhere in sight. The Prince and Princess of Wales lapped up the attention from Katie Holmes' former husband and even arranged for him to meet Queen Elizabeth II in the last weeks of her life.

The spy shared, "Meghan and Harry seem seriously envious that they've lost out on this Hollywood friendship, but he's just the latest in a long line of power players who've given them the cold shoulder."

Tom Cruise has yet to comment on the claims that he shot down Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when he became closer to Kate Middleton and Prince William. So, devoted followers of Suri Cruise's dad should take all these unverified reports with a huge grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.