Tamzin Outhwaite makes a thinly-veiled dig at Tom Ellis as she gushes over her new boyfriend, Tom Child, for healing her broken heart.

The "Eastenders" star shared a cryptic Instagram post about showing respect to any man who heals a woman's broken heart and who treats that woman's child as his own. She specifically mentioned her 29-year-old beau and thanked him for making her "little heavenly family even more heavenly."

Outhwaite's post has since received over 10,000 likes since she shared it on Wednesday. Among those who liked and commented were her sister-in-law and "This Morning" host Holly Willoughby, and All Saints singer Natalie Appleton who wrote "Amen."

The 49-year-old English actress followed up her post with a sweet video of Child, her daughters, and their pooch cuddled together on their new sofa as they watched TV.

"Since the new sofa arrived, it seems the only place to be ... the 4 of us, plus Pip,fit just perfectly @sofadotcom ❤️ #family #homeforchristmas #loveyousomuch," she captioned the video.

Outhwaite's seemingly sly dig at Ellis comes after the "Lucifer" star tied the knot with screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer. They married in June after being together since 2016. Ellis and the 33-year old started dating two years after his divorce from Outhwaite, whom he married in 2006. The exes share two daughters, Florence, 11, and Marnie, six.

The divorce was reportedly brought on by Ellis' infidelity. At the time, it was rumoured that he cheated on his wife with Australian actress Emilie de Ravin ("Lost," "Once Upon A Time"). The actor confessed to committing adultery while filming in the U.S., but Outhwaite hinted in an interview that it was not only one instance of infidelity.

"I wouldn't not be with my husband over a one-night stand is all I'll say," she told Essentials magazine, adding "I will tell them [her children] exactly what happened and it will come from me. He's still their dad and they still have a relationship.."

Outhwaite has now moved on and found love with Child, whom she met at a London yoga studio three years ago. She clarified that she is "not a scorned woman" and said that she is completely happy now with her life. She also admitted that she is still open to the idea of marrying again even if her marriage with Ellis did not end well.