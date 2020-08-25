Tom Ellis has given an estimate on when Netflix will release the second eight episodes of "Lucifer" Season 5 or Season 5B, and he thinks it should arrive in December.

The Welsh star, who plays the titular character, talked about returning to the set to film the show during an interview with the Pilot TV podcast on Planet Radio. He said they still have one episode, Episode 16, left to shoot for Season 5B before they go straight to filming Season 6.

"The second eight episodes, I'm not sure when they're going to drop because we've still got the finale," Ellis noted and revealed that they are still "halfway through" the episode.

"So we go back, we start with that, and then we go straight into season six," he added and estimated that hopefully fans will see "Lucifer" Season 5B "sort of Christmastime or early next year."

There is no word yet from Netflix or from the showrunners when filming will resume for "Lucifer" Season 5B. Although, co-creator Joe Henderson hinted in a recent interview that the second part of the season will pack drama.

He said that "Lucifer" Season 5B will be the "most emotional season of the series so far." It will have the "most emotional chunk for all of the darkness in 5A."

"Lightness is mixed in but I feel like 5A started a little darker. 5B will both be both brighter and even darker still and it's always darkest before the dawn," he said in an interview with ET.

A lot of the emotion will come from the new family dynamic introduced in Season 5A. Aside from Amenadiel, Michael and God (Dennis Haysbert) turned up on earth for a family reunion.

"This is a family story. Dad's home and he's not happy with what his kids have been up to," Henderson noted and added, "That is so much of what we will explore in 5B is just that family relationship, and the emotional aspects of that."

"Lucifer" Season 5B and Season 6 will see Ellis reprise his character along with D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Lauren German as Chloe, and Lesley-Ann Brandt as Maze, to name a few.