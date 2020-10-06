Tom Ellis on Monday took to social media to reveal the measures he and his "Lucifer" co-stars take to keep themselves safe while filming amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Welsh star took to Instagram to tell his fans that he too, needs to abide by safety and health guidelines just like everyone else. He may be an actor but it does not mean he is exempted from following protocols.

"This is what we have to wear at #lucifer to get back to work as safely as possible during this very real pandemic," Ellis captioned a selfie that showed him wearing a black "Lucifer" face mask and a ZShield that covered his face from the top of his head to his neck.

The actor likewise revealed that they get tested for the virus every day and follow social distancing measures. He even made a jab at U.S. President Donald Trump, who is being treated for COVID-19 but refuses to wear a face mask while at the White House.

"As many people like to remind me I'm only an actor...Why would the president who's in charge of everything not take the same if not more precautions?" Ellis concluded his post.

"You would think a president would be smarter but oh yeah, he's a stupid, selfish SOB," one fan commented on his post.

Meanwhile, his "Lucifer" co-star Lesley-Ann Brandt simply wrote, "exactly" along with a fist bump emoji. Showrunner Joe Henderson also chimed in and said, "D**n right" and "Lucifer" official photographer Joshua Coleman commented, "For real" along with a clapping hand emoji.

"Lucifer" resumed production with Season 5 Episode 16 on Sept. 24. Aimee Garcia shared a couple of behind-the-scenes videos from the Warner Bros. set of the show. One showed her, D.B. Woodside, and Rachel Harris wearing masks and social distancing while walking. She also revealed that they get tested for COVID-19 regularly.

"Lucifer" is likely to segue into filming Season 6 after completing Season 5. Ellis noted in a previous interview that the social distancing measures will post a challenge especially in filming the fight scenes. He imagined that only the needed cast and crew member will shoot the scene to ensure safety.