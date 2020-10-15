Tom Ellis joined Rob Benedict and "Lucifer" director Richard Speight, Jr. in a podcast discussion on Tuesday, where they talked about what would ultimately be an "emotional" farewell to the show after season 6.

The Welsh star has portrayed Lucifer Morningstar for five years now since the show debuted on Fox and was resurrected by Netflix for seasons 3 to 6. He has had a lot of fun portraying the role which took his TV career to great heights.

However, Ellis admitted that he no longer wants to reprise the character after the sixth and final season. He is ready to move forward and pursue other projects.

"Six seasons of the show is a real achievement. It's been a huge emotional journey and I don't think I wanna do anymore what I know I don't wanna do anymore," Ellis shared in an interview on the "Kings of Con: The Podcast."

"Mainly because I wanna know that we're ending and because I've had such a great time. I think it's only fitting that we have a proper ending to the show," he added.

Ellis continued that he is "ready to go and do something else now." He talked about playing Lucifer for five years and "loved every minute of it." However, being an actor means being able to play lots of characters and that is what he wants to do after the show ends. He added that season 6 will be "a lot of fun."

This is not the first time that the 41-year-old "Miranda" alum talked about his plans after "Lucifer" Season 6. He considered going back to performing in theatre plays or do something else entirely surprising and different from his devilish character.

"I am going to find myself in that similar territory in that people are going to expect one thing from me now," he said in last month's interview with Square Mile.

"And I would like to surprise them and do something completely different. That's always been my thought process," he added.

In the meantime, fans can expect to see more of Ellis in seasons 5 and 6 as he plays both Lucifer and the devil's twin brother Michael. Netflix has yet to announce the release of Season 5B. Filming for Season 6 is already underway pending a release date.