Lucifer Morningstar finds himself in trouble in "Lucifer" Season 5, as teased by the behind-the-scenes video Tom Ellis posted on social media.

Ellis, who plays the titular character, shared a clip of himself doing his fight choreography while in a suit and tie. The actor is practicing hand combat and is later seen carrying a sword.

"Fun little #bts video by @joshstyle from @lucifernetflix season 5. Due to #socialdistancing my opponent will be added in post," Ellis captioned the video.

Lucifer rarely gets into fights as he normally uses his power of manipulation to get his way with things. Likewise, Maze usually takes the beating for her master. This is probably the longest fight scene he has ever had in the show. It is unknown which "Lucifer" Season 5 episode this happens, but the location suggests the fight occurs at a dojo.

The video has since been retweeted and fans expressed their excitement to see Ellis doing the actual fight scene in "Lucifer" Season 5.

"Katana and a Devil? My thing. Indeed Thank you@tomellis17 and @JOSHSTYLELA," one fan wrote and another commented, "Lucifer Morningstar fighting using a sword wearing his expensive suit? I never knew how much I need this until now."

In related news, Lauren German, who plays Chloe Decker, shared a tease at what could be a steamy scene in "Lucifer" Season 5, Episode 4. She tweeted a photo of her character called "Jack" kissing a woman whom fans believe is Tricia Helfer's mysterious character.

"Lauren must have had the time of her life in this episode. Telling you she's gonna play the role of a man better than any man could. I'm so excited for this masterpiece," a fan commented on the photo reshared on Twitter.

Co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich shared another shot of German as Jack. She has been sharing several behind-the-scenes photos to brighten fans' day amid the COVID-19 quarantine.

"Lucifer" Season 5 has yet to resume filming for its finale, Episode 16. The show had to stop production to comply with Netflix's orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming is set to resume after two weeks although there is no word yet when Season 5 will arrive.