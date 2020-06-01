"Lucifer" is getting closer to a confirmed season 6 renewal following reports that Tom Ellis has signed a deal to return as the titular character.

There were talks earlier this year that chances of a renewal depend on the Welsh actor's decision to reprise his role as Lucifer Morningstar. He and Warner Bros. TV allegedly did not agree on his expected pay raise so discussions for his return stopped. Now, it seems they may have finally reached an understanding as multiple sites have reported that Ellis will return for a sixth and final season.

His new deal comes after a lengthy discussion with Warner Bros. TV, and after the other regular cast members have signed a deal to continue. Co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson were the first to pen new contracts for "Lucifer" Season 6. Meanwhile, the existing contracts of the rest of the cast already included a season extension. This means Lauren German (Chloe Decker), D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Maze), Kevin Alejandro (Daniel Espinoza), Rachel Harris (Dr. Linda), Scarlett Estevez (Trixie), and Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez) will also reprise their respective roles in season 6.

Now, Lucifans will just have to wait for an official confirmation from Warner Bros. TV or Netflix about Ellis' return. Likewise, the streaming giant has yet to officially renew the show.

However, ahead of the renewal, the series has yet to continue filming season 5. Back in March, they were already working on the last episode (episode 16), when Netflix shut down production as a safety measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Deadline, the plan was to start filming "Lucifer" season 6 in September. However, there is no news yet about when production will resume for the 5th season. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the first half of season 5 come out if post-production is already done.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for "Lucifer" season 5. Lucifans initially expected a May or June return although it could arrive later. Ellis, Decker, Brandt, along with the showrunners do not have an idea when the show will return. They said they will likely know along with everybody else.