Tom Ellis is following in the footsteps of series creators Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich. All three are reportedly returning for "Lucifer" Season 6.

According to an exclusive report from TV Line, Ellis signed a new contract with Netflix for another run as the devilish character after Season 5. He is the only cast member who signed a new deal, as most of his co-stars' current contracts already cover an extra season.

Last week, co-showrunners Henderson and Modrovich also inked a new deal for another season with Netflix. Now, all that remains is for the streaming giant to announce the renewal. It has yet to officially confirm the return of the show for "Lucifer" Season 6, following reports of talks between Netflix and Warner Bros. TV earlier this month about another series run.

The initial plan was to end at Season 5, which had fans petitioning for a renewal. Even Lauren German, who plays Detective Chloe Decker, urged Lucifans to ask Netflix for a Season 6. D.B. Woodside, who portrays the angel Amenadiel, also expressed his belief that Season 6 would be the final run of the series.

Likewise, both Modrovich and Henderson expressed their sadness to bid the show goodbye. However, they assured fans that they will go out with a bang. So much so, that Netflix gave Season 5 16 episodes that will arrive in two separate eight-episode runs.

While fans await Warner Bros. TV and Netflix' confirmation on the "Lucifer" Season 6 renewal, fans are already excited about Ellis' return.

"The BEST news to wake up to in ages! #LuciferSeason6 Good morning Lucifam and Cumberfriends we are not saying goodbye to our devil after all! What a rollercoaster that was!" one fan tweeted.

"We are in Lucifan heaven haha #lucifernetflix #luciferseason6@tomellis17 thank your commitment to this show and role. Your passion and talent shines through and we are so grateful to get more of this spectacular show. Excitement level..out of this world!" another wrote.

Ellis has yet to comment on news about his return as well. In the meantime, fans can keep their fingers crossed that Netflix will renew the show for "Lucifer" Season 6, and wait for updates on the Season 5 premiere.