Tom Felton shares the various magical moments he became a part of as Draco Malfoy and what challenges he had to face and is currently facing growing up in the spotlight in his new autobiography.

In an interview with The Independent, Felton said he is giving author J.K. Rowling the credit for being the one "responsible" for connecting people "of all ages, of all backgrounds" to work together in making the film franchise but that her involvement ends there.

The once-beloved author has been facing backlash for years because of her anti-transgender beliefs. In fact, many of Felton's co-stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, have publicly condemned Rowling and her actions. Felton emphasized that he is "pro-human rights across the board."

"First of all, I don't know enough about the specifics of what anyone said...the obvious things to say are that I'm pro-choice, pro-discussion, pro-human rights across the board, and pro-love. And anything that is not those things, I don't really have much time for," he said.

Felton continued, "It is also a reminder that as much as Jo is the founder of [these] stories, she wasn't part of the filmmaking process as much as some people might think. I think I only recall seeing her once or twice on set."

Felton hopes that supporters and fans of the film franchise can still watch the movies fondly and be able to separate the controversial author from the characters and magical world presented in the iconic films.

Felton concluded with, "honestly, with my friends, we all have differing opinions on various matters, and we celebrate our own choices. We certainly don't take any pleasure in putting crosshairs on people that may have said things that we disagree with."

Tom Felton's book "Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard" was published on October 13, 2022, and is now available for purchase.