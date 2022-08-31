"Tomodachi Life" surprised everyone with its bit unusual but highly entertaining gameplay that the game quickly became a hit and eventually became the eleventh best-selling 3DS game of all time. Naturally, fans just can't get enough of those cute and hilarious Mii characters that many are already questioning when Nintendo would announce a "Tomodachi Life 2" release date.

'Tomodachi Life' overview

"Tomodachi Life" is described as a social simulation video game developed by Nintendo SPD for the Nintendo 3DS. It was released on April 18, 2013, in Japan and eventually to other markets the following year.

The game plays out a bit like "The Sims," except that the characters in the game are called Mii or simply the Islanders. What's interesting is that the player doesn't really control the Miis, but they develop their own unique characters based on how the player interacts with them and how they interact with one another. They can either become bitter enemies or become the best of friends, even get married and have kids.

They're also pretty hilarious with their own sense of humour. They can also sing songs written by the player in a concert venue. Some players even describe the experience as akin to interacting with friends.

'Tomodachi Life 2' release date

Nintendo is yet to announce a sequel, so it's too early to speculate on a "Tomodachi Life 2" release date. But considering the original game's popularity, it's likely just a matter of time before they officially confirm its development.

Player-requested 'Tomodachi Life 2' features

Players want more customization options for their Miis. A similar game called "Miitopia" was rereleased to Switch last year with more customization options such as makeup, several layers of features, and different eye colours and became a far bigger hit among fans. The same level of customization would likely be well-received by 'Tomodachi Life" fans as well.

In the original game, the apartment building as a capacity limit of 100 Miis. However, those who really have the time and passion for creating more Islanders might feel the cap is a bit too restricting. Hopefully, Nintendo will increase this limit in the sequel.

The gameplay is a bit repetitive at first, as it would take some time before the gameplay reaches scenarios that involve potential friendship, relationships or marriage. This boring part would probably be avoided if the developers could introduce more scenarios in the upcoming "Tomodachi Life 2."