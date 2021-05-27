Real Madrid CF midfielder Toni Kroos has maintained that manager Zinedine Zidane has not decided to leave the club. The German believes that he would have been told about the decision ahead of the media.

Kroos spoke about the speculations surrounding the Frenchman just hours before transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed once again that a decision has been made and an official announcement is imminent. Romano is the same person who said that Zidane had told the players about his decision to leave during a dressing room meeting last week. This of course, was also denied by Kroos.

Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane will both publish an official statement in the next hours/days to announce that they’re parting ways. Zidane is 100% leaving. ⚪️⏳ #Real



Real Madrid are in direct contact with Allegri since March but he’s now in talks with Juventus and Inter too. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2021

Numerous media outlets have now picked up the story and it is being taken as a fact that Zidane will leave Real Madrid with immediate effect.

According to Marca, Kroos spoke about the situation in his podcast Einfach mal Luppen. "They didn't just say it here [Spain], it got to Germany that he'd already announced his departure, it was a complete lie," Kroos said.

He went on to say that his relationship with his coach is such that he would have known about any decision before any reporter or media outlet. "Zizou and me have a relationship that, without any doubt, he would have told me. I can't confirm it, I don't know how this will end, I can only say that it's fun working with Zidane."

Meanwhile, tributes are already making rounds in social media, with fans thanking Zidane for leading the team to two La Liga Santander titles, two Supercopa de Espana titles, two UEFA Super Cup trophies, two FIFA Club World Cup trophies and of course three consecutive UEFA Champions League victories.

It had been a difficult year for the club, with numerous defeats against much weaker clubs in various competitions. They suffered numerous injuries which hampered their overall performance. However, they were able to turn things around, making it to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals and taking the La Liga battle all the way to the final matchday of the season.

After failing to bring home any silverware, Zidane's departure is expected. Despite Kroos' statement, many are still expecting the club to make an official announcement about the manager's exit.

Massimiliano Allegri and Real Madrid legend Raul are the top contenders to take over, but Antonio Conte has also joined the race following his departure from Serie A champions Inter Milan.