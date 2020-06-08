Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos said that he is not sure if football is ready to "accept openly homosexual players."

The 30-year old German warned that supporters of rival teams might create a hostile environment for players who reveal their sexual preference by abusing them verbally during games.

In an interview with GQ he said, "My common sense tells me that everyone should live in full freedom, there is no doubt about it." However, he went on to raise caution by saying, "I don't know if I'd advise an active footballer to come out as gay. Certain words are often used in the game and, taking into account the emotions that exist at the stands, I could not guarantee that he would not end up being insulted and belittled."

He explains that an openly gay player is exposed to abuse. "This should not be the case and I am sure that a player who decides to take the step would have the support of many," he concluded.

Kroos also pointed out that during away games, a player's sexual orientation could be used by rival fans as a weapon to break that player's morale. He also suggested that each player who wishes to reveal their sexual preference must first consider if that would be an advantage or disadvantage for him.

Kroos thinks that under the current circumstances of world football, revealing one's sexual orientation wouldn't be full of advantages. In the interview, he also discussed the differences between the German and Spanish cultures that he has experienced.

According to Marca, the 2014 World Cup winner revealed that Spaniards Spaniards often hug and kiss everyone, although Kroos is not that kind of a guy. He prefers not to have extreme body contact with his colleagues.

He also shared that Spanish players are more relaxed as compared to German athletes. He also admitted to have become a more relaxed person after spending so much time in La Liga. However, he prefers to be a fan of punctuality that the Germans are known for.

In the interview, Kroos also revealed that being 10 minutes late to a practice session is the "usual punctuality" in Spain.