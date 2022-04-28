A probe has been launched by the UK government's chief whip into the reports that a Tory MP was seen watching porn on his mobile phone in the House of Commons chamber.

The revelations on Tuesday came after a group of female MPs met with chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris to file their complaints about incidents of sexism in parliament.

According to a report in The Mirror, one of the MPs claimed that she had caught a male Tory MP watching porn in the House of Commons while he was sitting next to her. The identities of the MPs in question have not been revealed yet.

The incident reportedly occurred last week during a meeting of Tory MPs. Similar claims have been made by one more female Tory MP who alleged that she also saw the same man watching pornographic material inside the Commons but failed to capture video evidence.

Read more British political leaders must set the right tone to stop racist and sexist abuse of MPs

Heaton-Harris has now asked that the matter be referred to Parliament's Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).

"Upon the conclusion of any ICGS investigation the chief whip will take appropriate action," said a spokesperson for his office. Since the matter has been referred to the ICGS, the concerned person will not be named by Parliamentary authorities for months.

Home Office minister Rachel Maclean has said that the MP who allegedly watched porn in the Commons should be ousted from the party. "Action needs to be taken and I very much hope...we will see him out of Parliament, out of the party. I hope that's where we get to," she said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office has said that the alleged behaviour was "totally unacceptable," and that such allegations should be taken seriously.

The development comes after a report by The Times claimed that 56 MPs, including three cabinet ministers and two shadow cabinet ministers, are facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Earlier, PM Boris Johnson had said that the ministers in question would face dismissal if misconduct claims against them turn out to be true. He had said that sexual harassment was "intolerable" and "of course... grounds for dismissal."