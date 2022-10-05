When the roadmap for "Total War: Warhammer 3" was first revealed, patch 2.2 was scheduled for release in the fourth quarter of 2022. This makes it highly likely to be the final update to the strategy game for this year and is expected to bring a set of changes to the Immortal Empires campaign.

'Total War: Warhammer 3' patch 2.2 release date

Creative Assembly has confirmed that the "Total War: Warhammer 3" patch 2.2 is on track for its fourth quarter release. The update is slated for release on October 18, 2022, which will bring with it another set of changes based on player feedback, Gamewatcher.com reported.

'Total War: Warhammer 3' patch 2.2 details

The Creative Assembly team also shared some of the things they are working on for the update. For instance, they're coming up with a fix for the End Turn Crash issue.

The team is also working on numerous adjustments to the number of Settlement Battles encountered throughout a campaign. The devs promise to reveal more details in next month's full notes.

The "Total War: Warhammer 3" patch 2.2 will also introduce a new Endgame crisis but no details are available at the moment. What's even more exciting is that it could also introduce the third Regiments of Renown pack.

Meanwhile, there might be changes to the starting positions of the Immortal Kingdoms of Teclis, Skrag, Kairos, and Alith Anar. In addition, Nakai's model will be adjusted to fit the character screen.

Smarter AIs

Apparently, players want their AI counterparts to be a lot smarter than they currently are. Thus, the upcoming patch 2.2 will also introduce several adjustments to the AI in response to players' feedback. These changes include more aggressive AIs that will be able to scale better with their difficulty setting and will possess the ability to employ smarter tactics during battles.

'Total War: Warhammer III' patch 2.2 to bring changes to defeated units and re-summoning rules

Creative Assembly said that it is considering changes to the rules regarding defeated units and re-summoning. "Looking forward, we are considering a change which would result in killed units remaining dead," Creative Assembly wrote.

"It would be impossible to re-summon a unit that was killed in battle," Creative Assembly added. "It would (ideally) increase the importance of clean micromanagement. If you're able to successfully withdraw a unit, they would regenerate—allowing you to re-summon them into battle later on."