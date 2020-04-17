Tottenham Hotspur has reportedly approached its former manager, Mauricio Pochettino, about receiving a pay cut in terms of his gardening leave salary amidst the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis.

It has been understood that the Argentine is still being paid £8.5 million in the form of annual wages as a part of his severance package that was agreed with Tottenham chief Daniel Levy. The package was finalised when Pochettino was sacked in November last year.

The Sun reports that Levy is hoping that the club's sacked former boss will accept the former's proposal of receiving a pay cut.

Tottenham has begun its talks with the 48-year-old Argentine in an attempt to ease the financial pressure that the club is experiencing because of the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously, Levy had agreed that the club would keep paying Pochettino until the Argentine found a new job.

However, with the arrival of the COVID-19 outbreak, the football world has been brought to a shuddering halt. As a result, the Premier League club is facing difficulties to fulfill the financial promise that it had made to Pochettino.

The pay cut measures are expected to be extended to the club's former backroom staff as well, given that the north London side is desperate to cut costs in every possible manner.

Reportedly, other coaches who have been shown the door, namely Jesus Perez, Miguel D'Agostino and Antonio Jimenez will also be approached with pay cut proposals.

Pochettino spent four-and-a-half years with the Spurs and was finally replaced by Jose Mourinho as coach, even though Poch had led Tottenham to the final of the UEFA Champions League last year.

It has been understood that the club is currently in talks with Mourinho and the playing squad regarding a 10% drop in individual wages.

Reportedly, the last time Mourinho was seen was when he wished Delle Alli "happy birthday" from a safe distance when the two crossed paths coincidentally on a walk during the lockdown.

Tottenham had previously decided to furlough its 550 non-playing staff, under a government scheme. However, later the club had to reverse the controversial decision, following a backlash from its supporters.

Levy was attacked personally for the initial furloughing decision. Former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp accused him of looking for cheap methods to cut down costs.