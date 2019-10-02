Tottenham Hotspur was absolutely destroyed by Bayern Munich in a UEFA Champions League encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Tuesday. The German side scored 7 goals against the hosts, as the scoreline read 7-2 in Bayern's favour at the end of the game.

What's making Spurs fans worry is that at the half-time, Bayern was only leading 2-1. It was still a manageable deficit but as soon as the second half started, Tottenham completely fell apart. They could score only one goal in the second half and in comparison, the visitors put the ball into the net a whopping five times.

More interestingly, it was the home team that scored the game's opening goal in the 13th minute, courtesy of Son Heung-min. At that point, Spurs fans couldn't possibly imagine what's coming their way. In the 15th minute, Bayern's Joshua Kimmich scored the equaliser. Robert Lewandowski then took the lead for the German side in the 45th minute.

In the second half, it was completely Serge Gnabry's show as he scored four goals in the 53rd, 55th, 83rd and 88th minute. In between, Lewandowski scored his second and Bayern's 6th, while Tottenham's Harry Kane scored their second from a penalty in the 61st minute.

According to the BBC, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is finding it tough to believe that his side could give the match away so easily. Just minutes before half-time, the scoreline was equal. Yet, since then, everything seemed to have shattered in front of the Spurs defence. Bayern was always a threat for the hosts on the pitch and they came up with multiple attacks. The match result could have been worse from the Spurs' perspective.

As of now, Bayern is leading Group B with 6 points to their name after playing two matches and winning both of them. On the other hand, Tottenham is yet to win a game in this year's Champions League. Last year's runners-up played twice and drew once before their 2-7 humiliation in the hands of the German side. They could only secure one point from two encounters so far.