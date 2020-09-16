Welshman Gareth Bale could possibly make a comeback to Tottenham Hotspur if negotiations with Real Madrid CF bears fruit. The Premier League side is also closing in on a deal to bring in Sergio Reguilon.

It may be remembered that Bale left Spurs for Real Madrid back in 2013 in a record-breaking £85m deal. He has since gone from Champions League hero to bench warmer. Bale has had a stellar run at the Bernabeu, scoring over 100 goals on his way to four Champions League trophies among other titles. However, the past couple of years have seen him falling out of favour with head coach Zinedine Zidane.

According to the BBC, Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett says that "Gareth still loves Spurs" and "it's where he wants to be."

Because of the Welsh forward's massive price tag, a loan deal is the most likely option at the moment. Realistically, it won't be practical for the Spurs to make such a big signing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The club is not struggling, but the pandemic has brought about a massive financial hit for the entire football community. On the other hand, Real Madrid would also be eager to find ways to offload their highest earner. Bale is currently earning an estimated £600,000 a week, which is a hefty amount even for one of the world's wealthiest clubs.

Bale has previously stated that he intends to sit out the remaining two years of his contract at Real Madrid after the club reportedly refused to let him leave on a lucrative deal last year. Details about the botched deal were never confirmed but speculations about an offer from a Chinese Super League team made some rounds along the grapevine.

This summer, Jose Mourinho and the Spurs are reportedly keen on striking a compromise that will also involve Reguilon. The 23-year-old came up the ranks from the Real Madrid academy and made his first team debut in 2018. He has since attracted interest from other top European clubs. He will not be as costly as Bale, but Real Madrid and Spurs might just be able to foster a deal that will benefit all parties involved.