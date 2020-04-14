Tottenham Hotspur has reportedly reversed their decision to use the UK government's furlough scheme for the club's non-playing staff during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The latest decision came in after facing criticism from their supporters.

Previously, on March 31, the club had announced that 550 of their employees would be taking a 20% pay cut in order "to protect jobs."

However, on Monday, Spurs released a statement where the club said that their non-playing staff will receive 100% of their pay for the months of April and May, while only the board will now take salary reductions.

Reports suggest that club chairman Daniel Levy will also accept a pay cut. Last year, he had earned £7 million.

Levy said, " The criticism the Club has received over the last week has been felt all the more keenly because of our track record of good works and our huge sense of responsibility to care for those that rely on us, particularly locally. We regret any concern caused during an anxious time and hope the work our supporters will see us doing in the coming weeks, as our stadium takes on a whole new purpose, will make them proud of their club."

On Friday, Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust (THST) had urged the club to reverse their furloughing decision. They recently thanked the Spurs directors for finding an alternative way.

According to the group of Hotspur supporters, the club's latest decision is a big step towards restoring the relationship between the club and its fans.

The Spurs' statement said that the club is acutely aware that many of its supporters were against its decision regarding the furloughing of its non-football staff. The club also mentioned that it is dedicated to protecting jobs. The Premier League side also added that they would continue consulting with their stakeholders and the THST.

Tottenham also announced that they would become the first Premier League club to provide equipment at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to the NHS staff and their families for drive-through COVID-19 testing.

Meanwhile, Premier League leaders Liverpool have reversed their decision of sending some of their non-playing staff on temporary leave. The club also apologised to its fans after the latter decision demonstrated a fierce backlash.

Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Norwich City are the other English clubs set to furlough some of their non-playing staff.