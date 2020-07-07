Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho takes full responsibility for the clash between his goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and forward Son Heung-min. In fact, the Spurs boss thinks that the bust-up was a "beautiful" thing. The incident occurred last night, during the team's 1-0 Premier League victory against Everton.

The Special One's words may be extremely confusing, since no one could possibly want their players to openly fight with each other on the field. However, he explains that what happened between Lloris and Son is "something needed for the team to grow up."

In a post-match interview quoted by the BBC, Mourinho said that the incident is a result of recent meetings he had with his players. Following their 3-1 loss against Sheffield United earlier in the week, the Portuguese coach says that he had been very critical about his players' mentality.

"I was critical of my boys, They were not critical enough of themselves. I asked them to be more demanding of each other," he explained.

There may be some truth to what Mourinho is saying, since Lloris' frustration became evident after the South Korean international failed to track back to help defend against a counter-attack launched by Everton forward Richarlison. Lloris shoved Son in the back and the pair had to be separated by their teammates.

Nevertheless, the Spurs captain said that everything has been settled. "At the end of the game, you could see that we were more than happy," he said. "It just belongs to the changing room--outside you can say whatever you want. What happened between me and Sonny is part of football sometimes, he added.

Lloris and Son were seen embracing at the end of the match, and Mourinho insists that there is no problem between the players. "Son is an amazing kid. Everybody likes Son, but the captain told him you have to do more and give more to the team," he explained.

Tottenham now sits at 8th place in the Premier League, a mid-table position they can't be happy about. It remains to be seen if Mourinho's pep talk will push them towards getting better results for the remainder of the season.