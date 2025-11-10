A public feud between TPUSA's Alex Clark and conservative commentator Candace Owens has erupted over Owens' controversial remarks following the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Clark accuses Owens of pushing conspiracy theories and nearly implicating Kirk's closest friends and mentors in his death — a claim that has ignited backlash across conservative media circles.

Clark Condemns Owens' Accusations

Clark took to social media on November 9 to denounce Owens' behaviour, stating that she had launched a 'tirade' against Kirk's inner circle. 'She's stopped just short of outright accusing them of orchestrating his death,' Clark wrote, referencing Owens' repeated insinuations and public condemnations.

Clark also criticised Owens for attacking her Wall Street Journal interview, accusing her of being emotionally detached. 'Candace, positioning herself as Charlie's self-styled "David," claims she's only seeking truth... Unlike David, however, Candace hasn't slain a giant. She's been sparring with a lightweight libtarded CNN reporter, and somehow still losing,' Clark added.

Owens Questions the Official Narrative

Owens has publicly rejected the official account of Kirk's death, stating in a CNN interview with Elle Reeve that she does not believe the primary suspect, Tyler Robinson, was responsible. 'I personally don't believe that Tyler Robinson killed Charles Curtis,' she said.

She also claimed to have access to 'sources on both sides' and referenced 'weird Fed messages' that lacked timestamps. When pressed by Reeve for proof, Owens responded, 'Yeah, but they didn't put timestamps on them and Discord came out and said they didn't exist.'

Among her more extreme theories was the suggestion that an underground tunnel may have been used by the assassin to escape, a claim that has drawn scepticism and ridicule online.

When Candace first launched her so-called “Davidic” crusade to defend Charlie and “uncover the truth” behind his assassination, she accused me of being unfazed by his death and publicly condemned me for giving an interview to The Wall Street Journal a week later, calling my… — Alex Clark (@yoalexrapz) November 9, 2025

Media Fallout and Online Reaction

Owens' CNN interview quickly went viral, with transcripts and clips circulating widely. Her remarks have sparked intense debate, with many accusing her of exploiting Kirk's death for personal or political gain. Clark, in particular, accused Owens of hypocrisy, noting that Owens criticised her for speaking to the press while conducting her own media appearances days later.

The feud has exposed deeper fractures within the conservative media ecosystem, particularly among figures affiliated with TPUSA. Owens' rhetoric, which blends personal grievance with speculative claims, has raised concerns about the movement's credibility and internal cohesion.

What Comes Next?

As Owens continues to promote her 'Davidic crusade' to uncover the truth behind Kirk's death, critics warn that her approach risks alienating allies and undermining the legacy of the man she claims to defend. With no verified evidence and growing public scrutiny, the controversy may mark a turning point in how conservative influencers navigate grief, loyalty, and accountability.