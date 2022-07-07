Arsenal have well and truly given up their chase for Leeds United winger Raphinha, and are now moving on to other targets. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says the Gunners have a new secret target after losing out on the Brazil international.

The north London club had their first bid rejected by Leeds before the Blues made an offer north of £55 million, which was accepted by the Elland Road outfit. However, Barcelona reemerged with a bid of their own after initially struggling to meet Leeds' £60 million valuation of the Brazilian winger.

Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano, has chosen to go about their transfer business on the down low keeping their cards close to the chest. The Gunners signed Fabio Vieira from FC Porto with little fuss, and the Italian transfer expert believes it will again be the case when the next signing arrives.

"They are very good at keeping it quiet this summer! Fabio Vieira was out of nothing, in 24 hours. I'm sure Edu is working on something!" Romano said, as quoted on AFC Stuff.

Mikel Arteta landed top target Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City earlier this month, but is still in the market for a wide forward. Raphinha was high on the list, but the north Londoners have now moved on to other targets after deciding not to get into a bidding war with Chelsea and Barcelona.

Romano hinted that Arsenal have already identified a replacement but stopped short of revealing a name. The Italian transfer expert was keen to verify his sources before making a prediction.

"For Arsenal, we will see if they go for another winger. I will try to let you know who is the player [they'll target], I have an indication but I can't speak yet because I have to check & I want to make sure I'm mentioning the right name!" Romano said.

The Gunners have thus far signed four players - Jesus, Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Vieira - with Arteta keen to further bolster his squad before the end of the transfer window. Arsenal are battling Manchester United for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, who is currently the main focus.

Arteta's first-team squad are currently in Herzogenaurach, Germany training at the Adidas Headquarters before they take on FC Nurnberg in a friendly. The players will return to London Colney before flying out to the United States of America for three friendlies against Everton, Orlando City and Chelsea later this month.