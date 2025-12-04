It was a gumshoe tactic that backfired spectacularly: slipping through a gate to serve legal papers to the world's most famous singer at her boyfriend's mansion. A private investigator accused of trespassing on Travis Kelce's Kansas property has officially entered a diversion programme to resolve the charge without a stain on his record. Occurring in the raw aftermath of a Chiefs game, the incident saw a routine attempt to deliver a subpoena to Taylor Swift transform into a headline-grabbing criminal case.

According to the defendant's attorney, the accused has accepted terms that will likely clear him of the trespassing offence. On Wednesday, legal counsel confirmed that the man had agreed to specific conditions to settle the charge. The situation highlights the often collision-prone relationship between high-stakes civil litigation and celebrity privacy. While fans flock to see the couple, this specific visitor had a professional, albeit unwelcome, objective that landed him in police custody.

Legal Dispute Regarding It Ends With Us Led to the Attempted Service

The roots of this trespassing charge lie not in fandom, but in Hollywood legal manoeuvring. Justin Lee Fisher, the defendant, was operating in his capacity as a process server when the arrest occurred. According to a statement provided to NBC News by defence lawyer Christopher Scott, Fisher had been hired to deliver legal papers to Swift. These documents were directly related to the highly publicised legal battle between actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, a dispute stemming from the production of their movie It Ends With Us.

Swift is a well-known acquaintance of Lively, which drew her into the periphery of the lawsuit. 'I believe they wanted Ms. Swift's deposition testimony,' Scott explained regarding the intent behind the subpoena. The attempt to secure this testimony, however, went awry when the process server entered the private grounds.

Fisher was arrested and booked on suspicion of criminal trespassing early on 15 September. Police records indicate the incident took place on Cherokee Court in Leawood, Kansas. This residential location is approximately 16 miles southwest of Kelce's place of work, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The timing was notably tense; hours before the arrest, Kelce and the Chiefs had suffered a narrow 20-17 defeat against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead.

Why a £785 Diversion Programme Is Crucial for the Defendant's Career

For Fisher, the consequences of a criminal conviction would extend far beyond a simple fine. As a private investigator, his livelihood depends entirely on maintaining a clean record. A conviction for trespassing could jeopardise his ability to hold the necessary licensing to work as a gumshoe. To avoid this career-ending scenario, Fisher has agreed to pay roughly £785 ($1,000) to enter a year-long diversion programme.

If Fisher completes this programme satisfactorily over the next 12 months, the arrangement could end in the trespass charge being dismissed entirely. This outcome is vital for his professional future. 'Fisher, a private investigator, could not afford to have a conviction on his record to keep his gumshoe license,' the report noted, highlighting the high stakes involved for the defendant. The diversion offers a path to resolve the legal issue while preserving his ability to work in the field.

Defendant Claims He Entered Through an Open Gate with No Malicious Intent

Despite the arrest, the defence maintains that there was no criminal intent behind Fisher's actions. In court documents cited by local news, Fisher provided his account of the events that led to his detention. He explained that his sole purpose was to fulfill his professional duties regarding the subpoena.

'I was attempting to serve a subpoena [redacted],' Fisher wrote in the documents. He described a scenario where access to the property seemed available, rather than forced. 'I went to the address through the gate as it opened and attempted to speak to the security guards in an attempt to serve the paperwork. I was never told to leave or even spoken to. Police arrived and arrested me,' he said.

The resolution has been welcomed by the defence team. Scott noted that he and Fisher appreciated that the city prosecutor understood the lack of ill intent on Fisher's part. The agreement allows all parties to move forward without a drawn-out court battle. As Scott concluded in his statement to NBC News, 'It is a very amicable resolution to an unfortunate incident.'