The German Football Association (DFB) broke the sad news that legendary football player, captain and coach, Franz Beckenbauer, died on Sunday at the age of 78. The announcement was shared over social media on Monday night, with the entire football community quickly expressing condolences and sharing tributes to the "Kaiser".

"Franz Beckenbauer was definitely the biggest German footballer of all time, and above all one of the greatest men who I have known," said DFB vice president Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Bernd Neuendorf: "Wir verlieren einen einzigartigen Fußballer und liebenswerten Menschen. [...] Franz Beckenbauer hinterlässt ein großes Vermächtnis für den DFB und den Fußball insgesamt."



The football world is plunged in mourning

As soon as the news broke, tributes poured in for the football icon, with Beckenbauer's former club, FC Bayern Munich leading the pack. In a social media post, the Bundesliga giants shared a throwback photo of the legend, saying: "Suddenly, our world isn't the same as it once was — darker, quieter and worse off. The record champions are mourning the loss of Franz Beckenbauer, the incomparable 'Kaiser' without who FC Bayern would never have become the club it is today."

Beckenbauer was born in Munich in 1945, and worked his way up the ranks to the Bayern first team. He spent 13 seasons with Bayern, helping establish the club as the most dominant force in the Bundesliga.

He played mostly for Bayern before short stints with New York Cosmos and Hamburg. He later left the Bundesliga for good and spent the twilight of his playing career in the United States.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino also shared a tribute, calling the German a "true legend". UEFA and its top tier-competition, the Champions League, also shared tributes, saying: "'Der Kaiser' was an extraordinary player, successful coach and popular pundit who shaped German football like no other.

The English Premier League, where Beckenbauer never played, also expressed condolences to the German football community. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Franz Beckenbauer, one of football's greatest ever players. A World Cup winner as both player and manager, 'Der Kaiser' was as elegant as he was dominant. He will forever be remembered," read the Premier League post.

Why is Beckenbauer considered a legend?

Beckenbauer's biggest claim to fame is being one of only three men to win the World Cup as player and as a coach. Only he and Brazilian Mario Zagallo as well as current France manager Didier Deschamps have achieved the feat.

The German national football team was captained by Beckenbauer in the 1970s. He led West Germany to the 1974 World Cup title, beating bitter rivals the Netherlands 2-1. The victory was made even sweeter by the fact that the final was played in Munich.

Beckenbauer was named European footballer of the year in both 1972 and 1976 while he was playing his club football with Bayern Munich.

Later in 1990, Beckenbauer won the World Cup as manager of the German team. They beat Argentina 1-0 in a final that was played in Rome.

Beckenbauer later returned to Bayern as manager, and also took over Ligue 1 side Marseille. He won the French league title in 1991 and the Bundesliga in 1994.

He earned the nickname of "Der Kaiser" or "the Emperor", which is what many still call him today.

His legacy both as a player and manager is definitely admirable, but his career was not free from scandal. Beckenbauer was later involved in scandals surrounding Germany's successful bid to host the 2006 World Cup.

Beckenbauer became president of Bayern Munich and took a place on the FIFA Executive Committee in the late 1990s and early 2000s. In October 2015, nearly a decade after the 2006 World Cup, Beckenbauer's name was dragged into a cash-for-votes scandal.

The German Football Association (DFB) was accused of buying the votes of four Asian members of FIFA's 24-strong executive committee in the year 2000 to help the country secure hosting privileges of the 2006 World Cup. Beckenbauer was also involved in a number of other bribery and tax investigations in the later stages of his career as a football executive. However, in 2021, FIFA closed its ethics inquiry against Beckenbauer as the statute of limitations expired.

Franz Beckenbauer: a football poet, gracefully weaving his artistry into the romantic fabric of the beautiful game.



Beckenbauer's health struggles

Beckenbauer had heart surgery in 2016 and again in 2017, making the world aware of his mounting health issues. He spent most of his later years in his home in Salzburg, Austria, where he had moved in the 80s to enjoy lower tax rates.

His health struggles became more obvious as he was notably absent from Pele's funeral in 2023 and Germany's annual gathering of 1990 world champions in August of the same year.

The last time he was seen in public was in August 2022, when he attended a match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.