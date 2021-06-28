Tristan Thompson gushed over Khloe Kardashian and told her he loves her in a social media post celebrating her birthday on Sunday.

The 30-year-old NBA player had nothing but all praise for the reality TV star as she turned 37 years old. In his birthday greeting posted on Instagram, he called her "an amazing partner" who always puts their family first.

"Happy birthday @khloekardashian. Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy, and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I've ever met," he wrote.

"Your love and spirit is contagious to all who've met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day (heart emojis)," he added.

Thompson also included a series of photos, the first two showed them during happy times. One showed them all dress up looking fancy while out on a date and the second seemed to have been taken at home. The third picture is a selfie taken of himself and Kardashian with their daughter True, taken from the back of a pickup truck.

“Feliz aniversário @khloekardashian Obrigado por ser, não apenas uma parceira incrível, mãe e melhor amiga, mas também por ser o ser humano mais gentil, atencioso e amoroso que já conheci”



Tristan Thompson | Instagram pic.twitter.com/WS4handKWU — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) June 27, 2021

Aside from his birthday post, the Boston Celtics player also left a simple yet meaningful comment on Kardashian's recent photos on Instagram. She shared pictures of herself and True to celebrate 158 million followers, to which he commented with two heart emojis.

“158 milhões!!! Obrigada!!! Eu e minha melhor amiga amamos vocês”



Khloé Kardashian | Instagram pic.twitter.com/WiVBWkyCGX — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) June 26, 2021

Thompson's public show of affection seems to deny rumours of his split from the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star. Multiple outlets reported that they broke up again because of his cheating issues.

The Daily Mail revealed that he was caught disappearing into a room with three women during a house party in Bel Air over the weekend. Another reported that their relationship was "good" as of last week. He even celebrated Father's Day with Kardashian and she was reportedly "happy to have him back."

However, a source claimed that they "are not together right now." They have reportedly been through ups and downs over their five years together and she is just "disappointed" at his alleged infidelity. Whatever the status of their relationship is, Thompson obviously still cares for Kardashian as he showed in his affectionate birthday greeting.