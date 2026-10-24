Critics accused President Donald Trump's administration of election interference on Friday over a Justice Department lawsuit seeking to block certification of Alaska's US Senate result if Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan loses, more than a week before Election Day.

The department filed the lawsuit on Thursday, arguing that voters could confuse the senator with another candidate, Dan J. Sullivan. The dispute concerns a closely contested race against Democrat Mary Peltola, with recent polls cited in the supplied reporting placing her slightly ahead.

Trump Administration Targets Alaska Certification

Peltola, a former US representative, is challenging the Republican senator for his seat. Dan J. Sullivan, a former teacher and fishing enthusiast, is also standing in the election. His inclusion on the ballot has drawn Republican objections over the possibility that voters could mistake one Sullivan for the other.

The Justice Department's requested intervention depends on the incumbent losing. It seeks to prevent Alaska state officials from certifying the results in that circumstance, arguing that confusion over the names could distort voters' intentions.

According to the supplied account of its complaint, the department contended that the second Sullivan's inclusion would likely 'confuse or mislead voters looking to cast a vote for Senator Sullivan, and thus distort the will of Alaskan voters.'

It further argued there was a 'substantial likelihood that a certification of the election will reflect an electoral process that lacked integrity.' Those statements set out the department's case for delaying certification. They are allegations about a potential outcome, rather than findings establishing that voters have been misled.

No court ruling is included in the supplied material. The account describes the relief sought by the department, without establishing whether a court will grant its request.

'And So It Begins' As Critics Challenge Trump

The legal action prompted warnings from journalists and political commentators on Friday, with critics describing it as election interference ahead of the US midterms.

'And so it begins,' warned Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Julie K. Brown. Journalist Isaac Saul echoed that response. 'And so it begins,' he warned, while political strategist Tré Easton wrote, 'here we goooooooo,' in his reaction to the challenge.

Their comments focused attention on the timing of the administration's intervention. The lawsuit seeks to restrict certification before Election Day and makes the requested restriction conditional on a defeat for the Republican incumbent.

Jerry Quickley, a Los Angeles-based scholar, poet and playwright, issued a more sweeping accusation. 'This is it. Violent White Supremacists are overthrowing this election right now,' he warned.

That characterisation is Quickley's allegation. The supplied material does not establish his claim of a violent overthrow of the election.

This is absolutely pathetic.



There is no law related to candidate name confusion.



There is also no legal grounds for the federal government to interfere with a State's right to run its own elections.



This is direct election interference and is criminal. https://t.co/gPbxqdQSj1 — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) October 23, 2026

Election Interference Allegations Focus On Trump's DOJ

The critics' objections concern the administration's purpose in bringing the case. The Justice Department, meanwhile, presented its challenge as a response to possible voter confusion involving the two Sullivan candidates.

Neera Tanden, a longtime Democratic strategist and former Biden administration adviser, framed the lawsuit as an example of concerns she had previously raised about the department's political role.

'This is the cheating we have been raising concerns about,' she wrote. Her criticism extended beyond the ballot names to the department's involvement in a contest featuring a Republican incumbent.

Tanden urged an electoral response. 'A weaponised DOJ to help the GOP win elections. The only thing that will beat them is a massive vote against them.'