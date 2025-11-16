KEY POINTS Robbie Williams reports increasingly blurry eyesight, saying it is 'only getting worse'.

Williams first noticed the problem on stage and later at a sports event when players appeared as 'shapes'.

He has urged fans to 'do their research' before taking similar medication.

Robbie Williams has sounded an extraordinary alarm over his health, revealing that he fears the weight-loss jabs he has been taking may be robbing him of his sight.

The 51-year-old superstar said his vision has become so dangerously blurred that he can no longer clearly see the crowds he sings to, admitting that the decline has been sudden, frightening and impossible to ignore.

Speaking in an interview first reported by The Sun, the former Take That singer said he now worries that the popular injections he used to slim down could be connected to what he describes as a rapid deterioration in his eyesight.

A Sudden and Terrifying Decline

The moment Robbie realised something was seriously wrong happened while performing one of the most emotional parts of his show. Each night on tour, he serenades an audience member during 'She's The One'. This time, he found himself staring into a blur.

'My eyesight's not very good. It's been blurry for a while now, and it's only getting worse,' he said. 'I don't believe it's age, I believe it's the jabs.'

The shock deepened days later when he attended an American football game. What should have been a clear view of players on the field quickly became a disturbing blur.

'I suddenly couldn't make out the individual players. They were just shapes on the field,' he recalled.

A Warning He Feels Obliged to Give

Williams has since seen an optician and been prescribed glasses, but admitted he did not initially consider that his symptoms may be linked to Mounjaro, one of the weight-loss jabs he had taken.

'I've been to the optician about it but didn't mention the Mounjaro as I hadn't made the connection then,' he said.

His concern has now become serious enough that he wants to warn fans not to rush into using weight-loss injections without understanding the risks.

'Of course it's worrying and by being honest today, obviously I want to warn people reading this of the potential risks, to make sure they do their research.'

He describes himself as an early adopter of slimming injections and said he feels compelled to speak out now, even though the results have been dramatic enough that stopping would be a struggle.

'Seriously, I'm that sick I'd probably stay on it until the sight in one eye has completely gone,' he admitted.

A Lifelong Battle With Weight and Mental Health

Robbie has been open for years about the psychological toll of weight gain. After using injections similar to Ozempic, he dropped from 13st 13lb to 12st 1lb.

Speaking to The Times, he joked: 'Babe, I'm on Ozempic... well, something like Ozempic. It's like a Christmas miracle.'

But behind the humour lies something darker. Robbie has admitted that even small weight changes trigger profound emotional distress.

'I've been diagnosed with type 2 self-loathing. It's shockingly catastrophic to my mental health to be bigger. My inner voice talks to me like Katie Hopkins talks about fat people. It's maddening.'

His health struggles have been well documented. He once smoked 40 cigarettes a day, entered rehab for prescription drug addiction and has spoken about past moments when he feared he 'was going to die' without radical lifestyle changes.

In a 2020 wellness podcast, he said: 'I knew I had to take action or I was going to die... you just keep getting back on the horse and then your percentage of who you are, where you are and how you feel about yourself and life will get better and better. But it's a hard journey.'

What Mounjaro and Ozempic Actually Do

Experts stress that medications like Mounjaro and Ozempic should only be used under proper supervision. Pharmacist Jason Murphy previously explained that Mounjaro contains tirzepatide, a hormone-based drug that helps regulate appetite and digestion.

'By copying these hormones, Mounjaro sends signals to your brain that you're full,' Murphy said.

While the injections can lead to substantial weight loss, they also carry side effects. These can include nausea, diarrhoea and, in some cases, unexpected symptoms such as blurred vision. Anyone experiencing unusual effects is urged to stop immediately and speak to a doctor.

A Stark Warning Amid a Global Trend

With weight-loss jabs soaring in popularity worldwide, Robbie Williams' deeply personal account adds a sobering note of caution. Their dramatic results have been praised by many, but his frightening experience underscores the importance of careful monitoring and proper medical advice.

For a star who has always laid his struggles bare, this may be one of his most urgent warnings yet. Robbie says he simply wants fans to understand the risks before they follow in his footsteps.

And with his eyesight now at stake, his message could not be clearer.