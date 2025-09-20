A little past midnight on Saturday, President Donald Trump announced that he 'fired' Erik Siebert, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, after Siebert declined to bring criminal charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James and others.

Trump declared on Truth Social: 'Today I withdrew the Nomination of Erik Siebert as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, when I was informed that he received the UNUSUALLY STRONG support of the two absolutely terrible, sleazebag Democrat Senators, from the Great State of Virginia. He didn't quit, I fired him! Next time let him go in as a Democrat, not a Republican. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!'

Siebert's Ouster and Trump's Rationale

Siebert, who had been serving as interim U.S. Attorney since January and was formally nominated by Trump in May, submitted his resignation on Friday, 19 September.

But according to Trump, Siebert did not resign. He withdrew the US Attorney's nomination after learning that Siebert had earned unusually strong backing from Virginia's Democratic senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.

Trump said this support made him lose confidence in Siebert's ability to serve as a Republican appointee.

Trump also criticised Siebert for declining to prosecute New York Attorney General Letitia James, whom the president has repeatedly accused of corruption. He has described James as 'very guilty of something' and implied that a more aggressive prosecutor would have pursued charges.

Trump's Justification

In addition to his Truth Social post, Trump doubled down in subsequent remarks. He said: 'When I saw that he got approved by those two men, I said, pull him, because he can't be any good. Yeah, I want him out.'

By framing Siebert's departure as a firing, Trump signalled to his supporters that he had acted decisively against what he characterised as a weak or compromised official.

Wider Significance and Next Steps

The Eastern District of Virginia is considered one of the nation's most influential U.S. attorney's offices, overseeing cases involving national security, terrorism and major financial crimes.

Trump's decision to withdraw Siebert's nomination raises questions about whether his replacement will be more willing to pursue politically sensitive prosecutions.

In the meantime, Siebert's resignation has left the office without permanent leadership. Reports suggest that his deputy, Maya D. Song, has also been demoted from her leadership role, leaving uncertainty over who will guide the influential office in the months ahead.

Trump's late-night post and his repeated claims that Siebert was fired underline his broader message: only loyal prosecutors who align with his agenda will be trusted to serve in powerful judicial roles.