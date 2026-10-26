Donald Trump was reportedly booed by a MAGA supporter during a live televised rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on Sunday, 25 October, after renewing his promise of a $5,000 election payout if Republicans retained control of Congress.

The president first proposed the payments in September at the Republican Midterm Convention. He has linked the money, which he calls the Trump Dividend, to Republicans retaining their majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the 3 November midterm elections.

At Sunday's rally, Trump backed Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed.

Former president Barack Obama had campaigned for El-Sayed a day earlier, addressing crowds in Detroit and Cleveland. He urged voters to reject what he characterised as two years of chaos, cruelty, corruption and incompetence under Trump.

Donald Trump's Rally Draws an Ambiguous Reaction

Trump told supporters, 'If the Republicans win, you'll each have $5,000 in your pocket, an economic success for our country like we have never seen before.'

He also claimed that all members of the military had recently received $1,776, citing that payment as something others had insisted could not happen.

Several attendees stood with their arms crossed while others yawned, The Mirror reported. A man directly behind Trump raised his arms and appeared displeased.

His reaction could not be confidently linked to the payment pledge. It remained unclear whether he was responding to that proposal or to Trump's hypothetical scenario in which Democrats won the elections.

The man's political affiliation was not established. Nor was there confirmation that he was among those reportedly booing the president.

What Donald Trump's Dividend Would Require

Within an hour of the September announcement, Vice-President JD Vance suggested that wealthy Americans would not receive the money. His intervention pointed to a narrower group of recipients than Trump's broad promise to supporters implied.

Trump has acknowledged that the payments would cost more than $1 trillion. His remarks tied the proposal to a Republican victory, without setting out a requirement that recipients personally vote for Republican candidates.

Vance suggested tariff revenues could cover the payments, although the proposed cost exceeds the amount collected through those measures. The White House also pointed to trade deals, investment commitments from foreign countries, government stakes in private companies and agreements involving oil and minerals.

Donald Trump Faces Questions Over Costs and Delivery

The administration has presented the dividend as a way to compensate people for inflation that began in 2021 under then-President Joe Biden. Republicans had attributed that inflation to excessive pandemic relief payments.

Christopher Phelan, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told the Associated Press he would 'refrain' from answering when questioned several weeks earlier about economic modelling for the payments.

Donald Trump's Record Divides Voters

Earlier proposals included $2,000 tariff dividends and substantial refunds tied to savings from the Department of Government Efficiency. Trump had endorsed both, but neither had resulted in payments.

An AP-NORC poll in September indicated that roughly half of registered voters believed Trump did not keep his promises. About three in 10 thought he tried but was unable to, while about two in 10 believed he delivered.

Among Republicans, about half thought he tried but was unable to fulfil his promises, while about four in 10 believed he kept them.