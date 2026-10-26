Donald Trump alleged that Democrats pay protesters $250 (about £185) in remarks accompanying a clip of officers removing a protester from a rally. The posts offer no proof that the protester was paid.

'You know they get paid $250, we found out,' Trump said during the Michigan rally, before alleging that the money comes from Democrats, 'the Soros people' and others. The accusation echoes comments he made during separate campaign appearances in Kansas and North Carolina.

Protester Removed from Trump Rally

Commentator Eric Daugherty shared the Michigan rally clip on X on 26 October. He said the protester was removed 'barely 60 seconds' into Trump's speech.

🚨 NOW: A PAID LEFTIST WOMAN just got HAULED OUT of the Michigan Trump rally barely 60 seconds after he started talking



She looks exactly as you'd expect 🤡🤡



"They get paid $250 by the Dumocrats, Soros people and others!"



Protestors are showing up where 47's rallies are MOST… pic.twitter.com/RaG7SOAe9I — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 25, 2026

Uniformed officers surrounded the protester, who was wearing a brightly coloured tie-dye top, with one officer holding their raised wrist as another stood alongside. Other attendees watched from nearby seats, while the protester's arrest status remains unconfirmed.

What Trump Said About Payments

Trump said, 'Just get him out of here, please', before alleging that protesters receive $250 from Democrats and 'the Soros people'. He then made broader claims about protesters facing jail and lasting consequences after their arrests.

A separate post by commentator Nick Sortor attributes similar remarks to Trump, including 'We have a PAID PROTESTOR'. Neither account provides payment records, identifies a recruiter or includes a response from the person removed.

🔥 LMAO! Less than a SINGLE MINUTE into President Trump's rally, some deranged leftist woman INTERRUPTED, and Trump FILLETED her



She was absolutely FLAILING when police grabbed her 😂



"We have a PAID PROTESTOR. Just get him (you can never tell) OUT of here, please! You know,… pic.twitter.com/clDjHJCgPt — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 25, 2026

Trump also cited the $250 (about £185) figure at a Wichita rally supporting Senator Roger Marshall. The Daily Beast reported that hecklers repeatedly interrupted his speech.

In Wichita, Trump said: 'The amazing thing, these kids get paid $250 for that'. He supplied no evidence for the claim and went on to allege that protesters damaged their futures by getting arrested.

Officers Praised After Wichita Disruptions

The Kansas appearance was interrupted repeatedly, including four disruptions in as many minutes. Trump later praised the officers removing hecklers, saying: 'These guys are gone within seconds.'

Those remarks place the payment allegation within a recurring response to interruptions at his campaign events. They do not establish that the person shown in the clip described as being from Michigan received money or was connected to the Kansas protesters.

Greenville Protesters Also Removed

At Pitt-Greenville Airport in North Carolina, Trump accused protesters of being 'paid by the radical left lunatics'. Several people were removed during the speech, which he delivered while campaigning for Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley.

'Every once in a while, somebody starts shouting one word, two words, and they get whisked right out,' he told supporters. His remarks repeated the financing accusation but did not substantiate a payment to any particular protester.

Online Posts Support Removal

Daugherty and Sortor both welcomed the removal in their accompanying commentary. Sortor wrote that Trump had 'FILLETED her', presenting the exchange approvingly while repeating the payment allegation.

The two posts provide examples of supportive reaction, rather than evidence of a wider public consensus. Neither includes an account from the protester or establishes who, if anyone, organised the interruption.

Payment and Arrest Remain Unconfirmed

The available material does not establish that the protester received money, was recruited by a political organisation or faced criminal charges. Removal from the event alone does not establish an arrest.

Trump's general remarks about protesters going to jail cannot be treated as confirmation of this individual's legal position. The officers' intervention and the allegation about who financed the disruption remain separate matters.