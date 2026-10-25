A Catholic priest was killed when a giant crucifix fell on him during Mass in the port city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Saturday, 17 October 2026, minutes after speaking about death.

Father Patricio Alfredo Sanchez Molinari was addressing worshippers at Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro Church, where he served as parish priest. The Mass was being broadcast live online, recording the moments before the cross fell and the congregation's response.

The Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed his death in a statement. It paid tribute to his parish service, while the cause of the collapse remained unclear.

Priest's Remarks Turned to God and Family

'One day, all of us here will also die, and sometimes the time we've spent on things doesn't have as much meaning as the time we spend with God,' he told the congregation.

His reference to death formed part of a wider reflection on how people spend their time. He contrasted time devoted to other things with time spent with God, then extended that thought to relationships with family and other people.

'The quality time we give to God, to our brothers and sisters, to our husbands, wives, children, and family – that time is the best spent.'

Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari then called on God to bless the people assembled before him. The reflection on death was delivered minutes before the fatal collapse, during an address that also emphasised time spent with loved ones.

Falling Crucifix Strikes Priest at Altar

Footage captured the priest at the altar as the heavy crucifix broke free without warning from the wall directly behind him. It fell directly onto him, and he disappeared from view beneath the impact.

The enormous cross came to rest across the altar area, remaining visible in the footage as members of the congregation gasped. The church service was abruptly interrupted, with worshippers reacting to the collapse in front of them.

A woman could be heard calling for assistance, her words audible amid the commotion. 'Father, Father...call an ambulance.'

Worshippers called for an ambulance, but Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari died following the impact. The fatal incident unfolded while the congregation was gathered for Mass in the Ecuadorian port city.

Archdiocese Pays Tribute to Parish Priest

The Archdiocese of Guayaquil announced his death in a social media post following the accident. Its announcement paid tribute to his service as parish priest and offered prayers for him.

'We inform you that our brother Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, CSsR, who served as parish priest of Perpetuo Socorro Church in the Central Vicariate, has gone to the Father's House to rejoice in His presence and glory.'

'Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen,' the statement concluded.

Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari was affiliated with the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer. The archdiocese identified his parish as Perpetuo Socorro, also known in English as Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

The cause of the crucifix's collapse remained unclear following the priest's death. Church officials had announced the death and paid tribute to Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, but had not issued an official explanation for how the heavy crucifix became detached from its position on the wall.