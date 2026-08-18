Donald Trump brushed aside detailed reports of worsening conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln as 'fake news' on Monday, insisting the aircraft carrier was 'beautifully maintained' during a tense exchange with a CNN reporter at the White House. The clash came as the warship's deployment in the Strait of Hormuz passed 250 days at sea without a port call, a modern record.

Questioned by CNN correspondent Kristen Holmes, whose network has reported extensively on conditions aboard the vessel, Trump cut her off, told her to 'be quiet' and dismissed the coverage as fabricated.

He said he had received 'third-hand' reassurances over the weekend from an unnamed retired admiral, who told him sailors on the Lincoln considered it 'beautifully maintained and beautifully taken care of'. He added that 'other people went out and they found out that to be true', without naming them or describing any inspection.

Sailors Report Shortages and Strain at Sea

The dispute follows weeks of reporting by Navy Times and Stars and Stripes, publications widely trusted within the military as barometers of service morale. Citing sailors' accounts, both outlets have described shortages of basic supplies and water, persistent plumbing failures, overflowing toilets and rationed showers aboard the carrier.

Several sailors are reported to have attempted to jump overboard, incidents serious enough to prompt Democratic members of Congress to demand answers from the Pentagon. These accounts have not been independently verified.

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The USS Abraham Lincoln, a nuclear-powered carrier based in San Diego, left port on 21 November 2025. While its reactor allows it to remain at sea for months without refuelling, the strain on its crew has become a central concern.

The Department of Defense has not issued a detailed public account of conditions on board, nor formally disputed the Navy Times and Stars and Stripes reporting, a silence that has deepened suspicion among families and lawmakers that problems are being played down.

Families Say Warnings Are Falling on Deaf Ears

For relatives of crew members, Trump's remarks in the briefing room have added to existing anxiety over the physical and psychological toll of the prolonged deployment. Speaking to media, the sister of one crew member said she had been raised to hold the military in near-sacred regard, and was angered to hear both the president and defence secretary Pete Hegseth dismiss sailors' accounts as exaggerated or false.

'I grew up in a United States where you have to be very respectful of the military, as they're making the ultimate sacrifice and protecting their country, and now you have the commander-in-chief and defence secretary dismissing their experiences and calling them liars,' she said, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. 'I'm really angry.'

Her frustration has been echoed among military families online, where the Lincoln's deployment has become a focal point for rumour, speculation and dark humour among those who feel powerless to intervene. The underlying complaint is consistent: sailors sent into a war zone for record-breaking stretches expect to be heard when they raise concerns.

Whether that message reaches the Oval Office remains to be seen. For now, the administration's position is unchanged, the ship, in the president's telling, is fine, and the sailors' accounts are not to be trusted.