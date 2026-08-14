A sailor aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln has described what they called the 'worst' deployment they have experienced, alleging months without milk, shortages of fresh food, and occasions when frozen meat arrived rotten.

The account, published by MeidasTouch on 13 August, comes as growing scrutiny surrounds the US Navy aircraft carrier's unusually prolonged deployment in the Middle East. The sailor's identity has been withheld, with messages reportedly shared by a family member.

In one exchange, the sailor reportedly told their family they had not had milk for three months. The explanation was that supply ships could not consistently deliver perishables before they spoiled, leaving the carrier dependent on frozen provisions. The sailor claimed that even some meat arriving aboard was sometimes rotten.

'This deployment is the worst one,' the sailor wrote, according to the messages, adding that even personnel with extensive deployment experience believed conditions were exceptionally difficult. The sailor also described the emotional impact of being kept away from family for considerably longer than expected.

The USS Abraham Lincoln Controversy

The USS Abraham Lincoln has been operating at sea for more than eight months, after originally being scheduled for a deployment that was expected to end in May. It was redirected towards the Middle East and has supported US military operations amid the war with Iran.

The prolonged mission has created a growing debate about the limits of sustained aircraft-carrier deployments. Reuters reported that the carrier has been at sea since November 2025 and operating in the Middle East since January 2026. Lawmakers have raised concerns about shortages of basic supplies, plumbing problems, water contamination, and sailors' mental health.

Families and lawmakers have also described alleged shortages of toiletries, broken toilets, mouldy showers, limited hot water, and inadequate meals. Note that many of the most serious allegations have come from sailors, relatives, and lawmakers rather than official Navy findings.

Pentagon Pushes Back

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has rejected descriptions of the carrier as being in crisis, saying reports about conditions aboard the Abraham Lincoln were 'completely misrepresented.' However, officials are likely acknowledging the extraordinary demands placed on the crew.

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The carrier has now spent more than 260 days at sea without a conventional port call, according to The Associated Press. A replacement is finally moving into position: the USS George Washington is heading towards the Middle East and is expected to relieve the Abraham Lincoln.

However, the sailor's account highlights why the controversy is about more than whether cereal comes with milk. For a crew spending months aboard a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier far from home, basic supplies, food quality, sanitation, and access to family can become crucial measures of morale.

The USS Abraham Lincoln remains operational and capable of carrying out its mission. Yet, the increasingly public accounts from its crew and families have raised a bigger question for the US Navy: how long can an aircraft carrier remain at sea before operational endurance begins to come at a human cost?