Thousands gathered at the National Mall on 22 November 2025 as anti-Trump protesters demanded the impeachment and removal of US President Donald Trump. The march drew people from across the country.

They said the government was shifting toward authoritarian rule. The rally formed part of the wider Remove the Regime push. Organisers said the movement grew after weeks of rising political tension. The protest used music, speeches, and a large march to show public anger.

Anti-Trump Protest Erupts in Washington, DC

The Remove the Regime protest was organised by the Removal Coalition. It took place at the National Mall in Washington, DC. Thousands attended the event. Large crowds filled the area from early morning.

Performances by the Dropkick Murphys and Earth to Eve opened the rally. Protesters later marched through central Washington. Organisers said the action aimed to pressure Congress.

They released a statement that said: 'We the People mean business. Our presence is our power.' Another line read: 'We will no longer tolerate inaction or delay.'

They also accused Donald Trump of committing treason. Their message was clear. They demanded impeachment and removal.

Trump Accused of Being Authoritarian

Protesters said Trump was abusing power. Many argued he was undermining democratic checks. They said the administration was acting like a monarchy. Some held upside-down US flags to show national distress.

The slogans were sharp. They included 'Resist fascism' and 'Donald Trump has got to go.' Similar rallies took place across all 50 states. People said the government was moving toward authoritarian rule. Beth Zasloff from New York said she felt 'outraged and distressed at a move toward fascism and an authoritarian government.'

She added that seeing the large turnout gave her hope. A retired engineer, Massimo Mascoli, said: 'We cannot count on the Supreme Court... the government... the Congress.'

He said the branches of government were failing the public. Protesters said the situation required fast action.

Protesters Want To Impeach, Convict Donald Trump

Demonstrators said Congress must remove Trump from office. They said he violated the Constitution. They also claimed he acted in a lawless way. Some said he committed treason.

The Removal Coalition began lobbying Congress on 20 November 2025. Veterans, pastors, farmers, and artists joined the effort. They said the moment was historic. They believed impeachment was the only solution.

Organisers repeated: 'We are demanding impeachment and removal, and we are demanding it NOW.'

Remove the Regime Followed No Kings Protest

The latest protest built on the No Kings demonstrations. Those took place on 19 October 2025. Nearly seven million joined nationwide. Large crowds gathered in New York, Washington, Chicago, Miami, and Los Angeles. Times Square alone had more than 100,000 people.

Signs read 'Democracy not Monarchy' and 'The Constitution is not optional.' The Trump 'baby blimp' appeared in Los Angeles. National Guard units were deployed in several states. Organisers stressed the events were peaceful.

Both protest waves warned of Trump acting like a monarch. Columnist Harold Meyerson said Trump showed a 'l'état c'est moi ethos.' He cited Trump's expanded powers and use of troops during disputes with states.

No Kings Protests To Happen in 2026

More No Kings protests are planned for 4 July 2026. They will coincide with the US 250th Independence anniversary. Meyerson said the demonstrations may include re-enactments of bluecoats and redcoats. He said banners may compare Trump to King George III.

The events aim to test democratic endurance. He noted Lincoln's warning about whether a nation can long endure.