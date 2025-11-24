US President Donald Trump has voiced strong opposition to the expansion of American television networks, citing concerns over the growth of what he describes as 'left-wing news companies.' His social media posts on Sunday accused major networks of being tools for partisan politics and called for restrictions on their growth.

In a Sunday social media post, Trump stated: 'If this would also allow the Radical Left Networks to enlarge, I would not be happy. ABC & NBC, in particular, are a disaster — a virtual arm of the Democrat Party.' He added, 'They should be viewed as an illegal campaign to the Radical Left. No expansion of the fake news networks. If anything, make them smaller!'

His comments came in response to a recent story from Newsmax about the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and its head Brendan Carr's plans to give TV networks more reach and facilitate a merger between Nexstar Media Group and Tegna.

Trump reiterated last week that the FCC should revoke the station licences of ABC following a reporter's question about his handling of Jeffrey Epstein's files. Meanwhile, Carr warned that he could revoke broadcast licences of ABC-owned local stations after late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel made remarks about Charlie Kirk's death.

Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger Backed By Saudi Arabia

Trump's warnings coincide with ongoing discussions about Warner Bros. Discovery possibly being sold. Among potential buyers are Larry and David Ellison's Paramount Sky, which reportedly could partner with Saudi sovereign wealth funds for a £54.2 billion ($71 billion) takeover.

Such an acquisition would mark Warner Bros.' fourth change of ownership in just seven years. In 2018, AT&T acquired Time Warner from its shareholders to expand into film and television production. Later, WarnerMedia merged into Discovery, amid ongoing struggles.

Warner Bros. has faced challenges as audiences and advertisers shift from traditional TV to streaming services. Nonetheless, recent months have seen a surge in the company's stock price, driven by takeover rumours.

A Merger Could Shift Media Power and Influence

A merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. would consolidate control over major media outlets, including CNN and CBS, under a single owner with close ties to Donald Trump. Research indicates that such a merger could command over a quarter of the US media market, with significant influence across film, television, and streaming platforms.

The combined entity could control nearly 50% of the cable TV market, double Paramount's share of the streaming market, and command almost 33% of film production — offering substantial leverage in negotiations with advertisers and distributors.

This potential deal follows Trump's recent cuts of around £763.7 million ($1 billion) in public media funding, affecting PBS, NPR, and over 1,500 local news stations. Trump accused these outlets of 'partisan bias', framing the cuts as an effort to influence media narratives.

Political and Cultural Implications

According to a report by The Conversation, a Paramount-Warner Bros. merger could reinforce right-wing media influence, cementing a partisan media model that may deepen political polarisation in the US.

Larry Ellison, the Oracle co-founder, has longstanding ties to the US President, dating back to the first Trump administration. Reports suggest Ellison may be closer to Trump than any mogul besides Elon Musk, raising questions about the political implications of such a merger.

While a deal could potentially lower streaming costs for consumers, securing dominant control over film, TV, and streaming content could significantly influence US culture and politics, reshaping the media landscape for years to come.