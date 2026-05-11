Donald Trump has quietly sidelined long-time immigration architect Stephen Miller after a series of high-profile missteps, including branding a protester shot dead by federal agents a 'domestic terrorist,' according to current and former White House officials cited by The Atlantic.

For context, Miller has been the driving force behind Donald Trump's immigration agenda for roughly a decade, from the family separation policy in the former president's first term to this year's push for 3,000 daily arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. His influence has long reached deep into the machinery of the Department of Homeland Security, where he was viewed by both admirers and critics as the ideological engine of Trump-era enforcement.

STEPHEN MILLER IS BEING ICED OUT!



According to the Dailey Beast Trump has lost all faith in Stephen Miller. This dates back to Minnesota and the backfire of the Immigration policy. Since then Miller has had little face time with Trump.



Do you feel sorry for him?



Your Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/DxH4ufK7Aj — Lovable Liberal and his Old English sheepdog (@DougWahl1) May 11, 2026

That engine is now sputtering. Advisers told The Atlantic that Trump has complained Miller 'sometimes goes too far,' a remark that in Washington is as much a personnel signal as a personal gripe. The comment came after Miller publicly described Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old US citizen shot dead by border agents in Minnesota in January, as a 'domestic terrorist.' Trump, 79, notably declined to repeat that language, even as his administration struggled to contain criticism over the second protester death that month.

The shootings of Pretti and Renee Nicole Good triggered protests in Minnesota against Donald Trump's decision to surge federal agents into the state. The unrest coincided with a broader recalibration at DHS, which had begun to soften its posture after fierce opposition to aggressive tactics from both Republicans and Democrats.

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Donald Trump's Immigration Operation Starts To Shift

The news came after internal enforcement numbers started moving in the opposite direction from Miller's hardline targets. Internal data, reported by The Atlantic, shows ICE made about 30,000 arrests in March, down from around 36,000 in January. That is roughly a 17 per cent decline and well below the goal of 3,000 arrests a day that Miller is said to have championed.

The retreat has not happened due to a lack of manpower. Last autumn, Miller backed a significant staffing drive that added around 12,000 ICE officers and agents. Even so, the number of migrants being held in detention has dropped from about 70,000 in late January to roughly 60,000 by the end of last month.

Donald Trump is reportedly freezing out Stephen Miller after he devised one of the most glaring missteps of the president’s second term. https://t.co/X8voRXPwRR — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 11, 2026

People inside the system say those numbers tell only part of the story. One former administration official told The Atlantic: 'I think the president knows very, very well what he can go to Stephen for, and what he probably shouldn't tell him if he doesn't want to get an earful.' Another adviser was blunter about Donald Trump's view of his aide, saying: 'The president knows who he is, period.'

On the record, the White House is straining to present a united front. Communications director Steven Cheung insisted 'the president loves Stephen' and added: 'The White House staff respects him tremendously.'

🚨 JUST IN: Stephen Miller lays it out PERFECTLY



Imagine a "native Minnesotan who works as a lineman...worried about his ability to support for and provide his family."



"And then imagine that he has a neighbor who's a SOMALI REFUGEE who arrived two years ago and has a Mercedes… pic.twitter.com/7xDcDc6p29 — Tironianae 🍊🍊 Z. - Ultra Verbum Vincet (@Tironianae) May 6, 2026

Nothing in those lines contradicts the leaks, praise and marginalisation have often gone hand in hand in Trump's orbit, but they underline how sensitive Miller's status has become.

Donald Trump Balances Miller, Mullin, and Homan

The personnel moves around Miller are more revealing than the official flattery. Insiders said Miller effectively directed former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem before she was forced out in March. Her replacement, Oklahoma senator Markwayne Mullin, has no federal law enforcement background yet now sits atop the vast security department.

New in PN: Stephen Miller's closed system of white supremacy



"Trump believes anything he scribbles down is the law, Miller's firm treats it as such when complaining to government agencies, and then those agencies accept Trump’s blatherings as law too. It’s a perfectly closed… — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 8, 2026

Mullin's lack of experience is being offset by Trump's veteran 'border czar' Tom Homan, the former ICE director whose rhetoric harks back to the early, combative days of Trump's second term. At a border-security conference in Phoenix, Arizona, last week, Homan warned: 'You ain't seen s--t yet.'

Yet when Mullin was confirmed by the Senate in March, he described a very different objective. 'My goal in six months is that we're not in the lead story every single day,' he said, signalling discomfort with the high-profile Home Depot-style workplace raids that had characterised the Miller-led crackdown and that now appear to be on pause.

Two DHS officials told The Atlantic that it was Mullin and Homan, not Miller, who drove this year's funding push for the department on Capitol Hill. Miller had been directly involved in those talks last year. Other insiders said that while he still leads daily briefings on immigration, the tone has shifted away from sweeping directives towards a more collaborative style.

'The new secretary [Mullin] is listening to Tom Homan and Rodney Scott [the Customs and Border Protection Commissioner] before he is ever listening to Stephen Miller,' a senior administration official said. 'We just have law enforcement in charge.'

Homan, for his part, publicly downplays any sense of rivalry. 'I have always worked, and continue to work closely, with Stephen and now Secretary Mullin to deliver on the President's commitment to the American people,' he said in a statement to The Atlantic.

One former White House official tried to draw the distinction more precisely. Miller, they said, is the ideas man, the one who surfaces obscure authorities and legal levers. Homan is the operator, the person who turns those ideas into day-to-day enforcement decisions. At the moment, according to that account, Donald Trump simply prefers Homan's more grounded approach.

For all the leaks and murmurs of humiliation, nothing in the reporting suggests Miller has been formally removed or stripped of his title. He remains close enough to the centre of power to brief the president daily. But his demotion, if that is what this is, has unfolded in the one way he might have least expected, through a quiet shift in who Donald Trump chooses to listen to first.

IBTimes UK has reached out to the White House for comments.