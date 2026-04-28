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Jimmy Kimmel has delivered what is being described as his fiercest roast yet of Stephen Miller during a special monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The ABC presenter used his show on Monday night to host an alternative White House Correspondents' Dinner after the official event in Washington chose not to book a comedian.

Kimmel's routine took aim at several members of the Trump administration, but saved some of its sharpest lines for Miller, the deputy chief of staff for policy. The segment has since circulated widely online.

Kimmel Seizes the Moment at Alternative Dinner

Organisers of the traditional White House Correspondents' Dinner opted against a comedian host this year, reportedly hoping to persuade President Trump to appear. Kimmel filled the gap by creating his own version on air, turning the slot into a 10-minute roast of current political figures. Miller, who has been instrumental in shaping immigration enforcement and deportation policies since the administration began in January 2025, was a focal point.

The jokes referenced Miller's low public profile and his influence behind the scenes in both the current and previous Trump White House. Kimmel, who earns £11.8 million ($16.0 million) a year hosting the programme, has made such political commentary a hallmark of his long-running show.

The segment has been viewed as the latest example of late-night television engaging directly with Washington events. The monologue has drawn attention for its timing and delivery. 'Stephen Miller is so racist the reason he went bald is because his hair was black,' Kimmel said, drawing laughs from the studio audience. He continued by observing that Miller 'puts the cyst in white supremacist' and likened the adviser to 'baby Hitler' who had travelled in time to kill us all.

Online Reaction to Kimmel's Miller Roast

The official Jimmy Kimmel Live account on Instagram posted a clip of the Miller segment shortly after broadcast, prompting immediate shares and comments from viewers.

The post emphasised the baldness joke, which resonated with audiences familiar with the adviser's appearance. Similar excerpts appeared on other platforms, sustaining momentum through the week. On X, a post quoting the line directly has been viewed millions of times, illustrating how quickly late-night material travels in the current media landscape.

Jimmy Kimmel on Stephen Miller:



“He’s so racist the reason he went bald is because his hair was black.”



😂 pic.twitter.com/eMXkkULFPM — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 27, 2026

Reactions have been divided, with supporters of the administration calling the humour predictable and others praising its timing. The content has sparked debate about the boundaries of political humour in the current climate.

Miller's Role Keeps Him in the Spotlight

Stephen Miller has long been a polarising figure in American politics, known for his hardline stance on border security and his work across two Trump administrations. Kimmel's monologue did not delve deeply into policy specifics but used personal characteristics to underscore broader criticisms often levelled at the adviser from the left.

The routine formed part of a wider critique of the administration's direction, delivered with the dry understatement typical of the host's style. The routine also included references to other administration figures, maintaining a consistent tone.

Clips of the performance continue to generate discussion on social media as of 28 April 2026. With Miller remaining central to key policy decisions, such public exchanges are expected to feature regularly in the nightly news cycle. Observers note that the clip's virality highlights the power of late-night television in shaping public perception.